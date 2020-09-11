The Cochise College Foundation has received a $10,000 donation from the American Southwest Credit Union (ASCU) in support of scholarships for Cochise County adults. To honor the contribution, the foundation has named ASCU a title sponsor of its virtual run/walk fundraiser, Pathway to $100k.
"If we are going to see rural Arizona, Cochise County, and our surrounding communities thrive, survive, and flourish in this new economy and era, then education and a quick response to achieve goals are necessary," said Cochise College President, Dr. J.D. Rottweiler during the check presentation. "Our goal is to enhance the quality of life for citizens in our communities through education. We cannot do this without the amazing partnerships like ASCU."
"Now we have a COVID year, and it has become obvious that there are many people in need. Many who may have lost jobs or found themselves underemployed and needing education to improve their opportunities for the future," said Brian Barkdull, American Southwest Credit Union CEO. "We are so pleased to give back to the community and help local citizens. We have already seen such wonderful success stories."
Pathway to $100k, which will be hosted in 2021, will raise funds for the Senior Scholarship and the Non-Traditional Student Scholarship. The Senior Scholarship is awarded to Cochise County graduating high school seniors. The Non-Traditional Student Scholarship is awarded to Cochise County residents age 20 and older who have been away from education for a year or more.
Title sponsorship recognizes ASCU's recent contribution, which will cover about half of full- or part-time tuition for 10-17 adult students enrolling at Cochise College.
The event is a wellness activity in which participants register online, select an event/distance, download an optional event timing app, and carry out their event anywhere in the world and anytime during March 2021. In addition to reaching greater Cochise County, it provides an opportunity for the college to engage alumni who reside elsewhere. Registration will open later this fall and is open to the public. All proceeds benefit scholarships. Donations from participants and non-participants also can be accepted through the registration website or at cochise.edu/give.
"The Cochise College Foundation is pleased to welcome American Southwest Credit Union as a partner on scholarships that help residents no matter where they live in Cochise County," said Denise Hoyos, foundation executive director. "The generosity of others in support of student success, particularly in light of the pandemic environment, has inspired us all. We sincerely thank ASCU for joining us in this effort to provide students with second chances."
Submitted by Cochise College