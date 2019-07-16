SIERRA VISTA — If you drive past the parking lot of Lights Out Family Fun Center Wednesday, don’t be alarmed if you see lines of people camped out with an ambulance at the center.
The Hurts Donut Company will be bringing their “Emergency Donut Vehicle” from their store in Tempe to Sierra Vista to help residents get their donut fix, as well as to help fight hunger in Cochise County.
With a real, out-of-commission ambulance that has been rewrapped as a donut delivery truck, the Tempe location of Hurts Donuts opened in 2017 and has been driving their goods out to Arizona communities for almost two years. This is their first time in Sierra Vista, but according to store manager Blake Tendick, the bigger the response they receive, the sooner they will be likely to come back.
The store does a donut emergency trip a couple of times a month, and the city and location is determined by a vote on social media. Recent stops have been in Payson, Wickenburg, Superior, Globe, and Eloy, with several of the smaller towns even welcoming the truck with a police escort.
In addition to bringing donuts around the state, the company is also dedicated to giving back to their host communities and donates a portion of each delivery’s profits to a local charity. After Sierra Vista was decided as the latest stop, another social media vote helped them choose to partner. Peach’s Pantry, which works to combat childhood hunger in Cochise County, was selected.
The donuts being are been made in-house in Tempe, loaded into the emergency vehicle, and driven down just for Sierra Vistans to get a taste of their specialty sweets. They will be offering three of their most popular choices — maple bacon bars, giant cinnamon rolls, and jumbo fritters — to be sold individually, as well as boxes of a dozen of their other favorite flavors. Tendick estimates that customers tend to spend $15-25.
The truck will be arriving at Lights Out at noon and will stay until the donuts run out — while the plan is for an hour’s worth of selling, they have sold out within 25 minutes on previous trips. But, “the faster we sell out, the more people that come right off the bat, the sooner we’ll be back!” reminds Tendick.
More information can be found on the Hurts Donut—Tempe Arizona Facebook page.