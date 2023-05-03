If you weren’t at the annual Celebrating Animals event Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park, you missed out on a chance to pet bunnies, adopt a pet or brush a bull’s hair.
Arleen Garcia is the animal caring control supervisor for the Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center, and she plays a big role in the operation of this event which started in 2016.
“Several years ago, during an all about animals meeting, we talked about doing an event that would bring all the animal welfare organizations together — rescues, shelters, animal control — anything animal related,” she says.
The goal is to bring the community together to raise awareness and funds for nonprofit organizations. The event continues to grow as more than 40 non-food vendor organizations attended this year and offered many activities, including a petting zoo, educational booths and raffles.
The Greater Sierra Vista Kennel Club hosted its yearly rally matches, and many organizations brought petting zoos, including animals from bunnies to snakes to bulls.
Horse’n Around Rescue and Fort Huachuca's B Troop brought horses, both miniature and full grown. Sierra Vista animal care, Border Animal Rescue and multiple other shelters brought many animals available for adoption.
It was animals galore and a miracle if you didn’t leave without a new furry friend.
“You’ll also see businesses that are animal related," Garcia said. "There’s somebody that makes dog treats, somebody that makes leashes and collars, and we have a few veterinarians out here too."
If you love animals, look forward to this celebration next year. If you want to participate as a business or vendor contact Garcia at 520-458-4151.
