The Sierra Vista Symphony Association will present its annual Children's Concert Jan. 6 at The Klein Center for Performing Arts at Buena High School. The concert, now in its 30th year, gives fifth-grade students from schools in Cochise County a rare opportunity to experience live orchestral music.
The Herald/Review spoke with Pamela Enright, SVSA’s education committee coordinator, about the event's history and what to expect this year.
Herald/Review: What is the history of the concert, how has it panned out and did the children enjoy it and learn from it?
Pamela Enright: There has been an annual children’s concert for the last 30 years. The only year missed was during COVID. The Sierra Vista Symphony Association has always had a mission that involved allowing the students exposure to live orchestral music. The Education Committee facilitates the planning of the children’s concert, and coordinates the effort with the venue and the symphony to make this happen. It’s quite exciting. The other board members volunteer as needed to help with the event on the day of the concert. It is very rewarding to see the students and their excitement to be there. Some classes will send thank-you cards afterward. We encourage students to do artwork, or write about their experience and how it made them feel. Did they learn anything? Well, I guess that depends on the student. If nothing else, it was a new experience.
H/R: Why is it important for children to be exposed to classical music?
PE: Classical music is a genre that most students do not have an opportunity to be exposed to. It can evoke different feelings of which the students may not be aware. I remember listening to a professional trumpet trio that had come to our school when I was in fifth grade. The beautiful music brought tears to my eyes. I had no idea why I was feeling that way. We want students to have the opportunity to experience music. Unfortunately, music in the schools is very limited at this time due to funding. We are pleased to have the opportunity to offer this concert to the students.
H/R: Why did you choose fifth-graders?
PE: Fifth grade is the age when students were allowed to start musical instruments in the public schools. That was the original reason why fifth grade was chosen. There is also a sense of greater maturity and appreciation of the music that will be played.
H/R: How many children attended previous shows; how many kids or schools came to last year's show?
PE: COVID really put a damper on the number of students that were able to attend last year. We had a skeletal amount, maybe 250 students at each concert. Many schools were still restricting field trips. We were fortunate to have the concert last year, as we had to wait for the health department and the venue to approve. This year we are hoping for 500 students per concert. There are two concerts. The venue of Klein Center for the Performing Arts allows many students to enjoy the concert. We extend the invitation to all fifth-graders in Cochise County, including home school students.
H/R: How does the children's concert fit into the Sierra Vista Symphony's overall mission?
PE: One of the missions of the SVSA is to present music to the children of this community in hopes the experience will create a desire to continue enjoying music, whether it’s through listening or playing or singing. During the concert, each section (woodwinds, brass, strings, percussion) plays a short musical ditty, so the students can get more of an idea what each section is contributing to the whole sound of the orchestra.
H/R: Do the children get to interact with the musicians and touch/handle the instruments?
PE: The students do not get the opportunity to touch or handle the instruments. I’m sure the musicians would love to interact with the students but there’s not enough time between concerts or before them.
H/R: In addition to the concert, are there other educational components involved?
PE: The students have the opportunity and are highly encouraged to participate in drawing a picture, or writing a story or a poem, expressing their experience at the concert. Each submission is reviewed by the Education Committee and a first, second and third prize is awarded for artwork and writings, which includes tickets to the next symphony performance for the family of the student. This year, to help the students prepare for the concert, the music that will be performed is listed on our website under the Education tab and a link to YouTube, which allows the pieces to be experienced before actually attending. This will give them some familiarity with the pieces and hopefully add to their learning experiences. The website address is: https://sierravistasymphony.org/
H/R: Do you play an instrument, and what age did you start playing?
PE: Yes, I play the violin. I just retired from the symphony. It was a wonderful experience and I look forward to being a part of the audience now. I started at 8 years of age, in third-grade. It was a beginning string program and all the instruments were provided. When we moved to Arizona later that year, I wasn’t able to play because students couldn’t start an instrument until fourth grade. I really missed it and it made me realize what playing the violin meant to me.
H/R: Would you recommend a teacher bring her students to the event? And why?
PE: Absolutely! This is an experience for the students that they won’t forget. For many, it will be their first exposure to a live symphony concert. The environment is electrical, with the excitement of the students almost palpable. I hope as many teachers as possible will accept this invitation for their students.
H/R: How do you make the concert engaging for fifth-graders?
PE: Toru Tagawa, our concertmaster, loves interacting with the students. He starts by announcing each school that is there and allows them time to cheer. He talks to them throughout the concert, explaining parts of the music and what to listen for, which engages the students. At the end, the orchestra plays part of "The William Tell Overture" and he tells them to stand and move around (without hitting their neighbor). It’s very enjoyable.
H/R: The concert is free for schools and students?
PE: Yes, however, there is a cost involved and everyone can’t afford that. This concert is free to the students but is not free to the SVSA. There are salaries to pay, venues to rent and music to rent, it all adds up quite quickly. We couldn’t do this without sponsors: South 32 Hermosa Community Foundation, Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative and Legacy Foundation of Southeastern Arizona, as well as private donors.