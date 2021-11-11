The holidays are fast approaching and that means it’s another year for celebrating and giving back to the community through Sierra Vista’s annual Festival of Trees.
The Festival of Trees serves a myriad of purposes. This is the 22nd year for local organizations donating trees and centerpieces. The display is located at The Mall at Sierra Vista and began Nov. 10.
Melany Edwards-Barton, chief executive officer of the Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce, said businesses get additional advertising through the event and show support for the chamber and the community.
“The people just really enjoy donating,” she said.
Edwards-Barton said some businesses started creating their entries in January and February. Many of those same donors contribute annually.
She said the number of donors varies each year but the average is around 70.
Edwards-Barton said the proceeds would go to the Sierra Vista Chamber of Commerce to help provide recovery from the financial effects of COVID-19.
The Festival of Trees will continue until Nov. 29. Bidding on or purchasing trees is entirely online. Bidding closes at 3 p.m. Nov. 29.
Judges will arrive Saturday, Nov. 13. Mayor Rick Mueller will choose his favorite tree and other community members will award ribbons for first, second and third places.
The owner of Grasshopper Landscaping and Maintenance, Marie Trejo, said she does different designs for the trees her company donates. She said she’s been entering trees for the past five years. Some of the designs included themes such as Santa Claus and Jesus trees.
“Everybody’s really creative so I like to just come and look and see what everybody comes up with,” she said.
Canyon Vista Medical Center’s Acute Care division donated a tree by the theme name “Under the Sea”
“We participate in the Festival of Trees every year because it benefits a great cause in our community,” said director of Acute Care at Canyon Vista Medical Center Rachael Penix. “It allows us to support a local nonprofit while spreading holiday cheer.”
Edwards-Barton said it was a difficult year for the chamber due to the pandemic. Since the chamber is classified as a 501 C (6) organization, it led to ineligibility in obtaining grants.
“We’re just hoping to have some proceeds to help support the chamber, and you know, keep us on our feet so we can continue to support the community and the businesses in the community,” she said.