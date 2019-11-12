SIERRA VISTA — From a young age, Jared Haros knew he wanted to work in emergency services.
“My parents always knew I was going to enter this career,” he said.
Haros was first introduced to the emergency services profession when he was in the second grade. He said that when he was on a field trip he saw first responders attend to a person on a medical call. From there he knew what he wanted to do in life. Haros has worked in emergency services for 11 years, all of which were in Arizona.
Haros was born and raised in Cochise County and returned to the area six years ago when he joined the Fry Fire District. Fry Fire District has a 50-square mile fire coverage area and a 180-square mile rage for their ambulances. Before he moved backed he worked for a private ambulance company in Graham County.
“Obviously we got into the job because we want to help people but I like that I can integrate into the community,” Haros said. “This community raised me.”
Every day is different for Jared Haros and the uncertainty of his day is what attracts him to his job as a engineer and paramedic for Fry Fire District.
“Not knowing what’s going to happen on a any given day that still attracts me to the job,” Haros said.
When he’s not on call, Haros is managing a number of community programs the fire district offers. Haros was tasked with starting the Matter of Balance program. The free class taught fall prevention for the elderly, which Haros says most of the calls the station responds to are for falls.
Haros was selected to lead the class by current Fry Fire chief Mark Savage because on fall calls he would try and help the person understand why they fell, whether it was tripping over a rug that didn’t need to be there or slipping on a wet floor.
He and his fellow first responders were chosen by the Cochise County Health Department to give immunizations during the Hepatitis A outbreak.
Haros said they immunized about 6,700 people. Now Station 365 is providing flu shots during free clinics throughout the season.
When he’s not at the station, Haros is either with his family or teaching the next line of first responders.
His two kids, Isabell and Vicente, keep him busy with their involvement in sports in his limited spare time.
Haros volunteers as a coach for the local Little League in the spring. Twice a week he teaches at Cochise College because he wants to be a mentor for younger paramedics and EMTs.
“I have a passion for emergency medical service,” Haros said. “I like to share my passion with my students. ... I tell my students, we don’t save lives every day, but we change lives every day.”