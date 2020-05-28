Nurses Week 2020 was May 6-12 throughout the United States. Army nurses at RW Bliss Army Health Center, Fort Huachuca, Arizona, had an idea: to help the Sierra Vista Sunrise Rotary Club collect non-perishable foods as well as gently used clothing for charitable organizations in the local area.
Rotary Club members identified three foodbanks (St. Vincent de Paul in Sierra Vista, Peaches Pantry (located at Rothery Educational Services Center, serving 18 different schools) and Rita’s Pantry at Our Lady of the Mountains. Food bank representatives provided lists of needed items.
Donation boxes were placed in the main clinics in the Health Center. Hundreds of pounds of non-perishable food items were collected during the week. Captain Carlos Souza of the Salvation Army offered to help deliver the food with their new Mobile Food Bank truck.
The food was transported to the foodbanks this past weekend and each agency will use this food to help individuals and families in the areas that they serve.
Thanks, Army nurses for supporting those in need! Their efforts exemplify the best of the Army Nursing Team creed: “I nurture the most helpless and vulnerable and offer courage and hope to those in despair.”
— Submitted by Sierra Vista Sunrise Rotary Club