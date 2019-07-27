SIERRA VISTA — Over the course of three hours Saturday night — not including the individual interviews earlier in the day — seven young women and three younger teens showed off their talent, passion and knowledge in the competitions for the Miss Sierra Vista and Sierra Vista Outstanding Teen crowns.
In the end, it was Ashley Fryer who wore a smile that sparkled as bright as the Miss Sierra Vista crown perched atop her head, while Kylie Holston was named the Outstanding Teen.
“I’m overwhelmed,” Fryer said in an interview following her coronation. “I’m still in shock, but I am so grateful for the opportunity to serve as the new Miss Sierra Vista. I am stunned, thrilled and excited just to know that never giving up truly does pay off. I am truly overjoyed.”
Fryer teetered between tears, clearly of joy, and giddy grins as she welcomed congratulatory embraces after the pageant. She had a faithful cheering section throughout the night, comprised of several family members, supporters from her church and other friends.
She said she looks forward to “definitely working in our community ... just generally being an overall wonderful representative for our Sierra Vista community” over the coming year.
“I’m just ready to serve the community,” she added. “I’m truly about service.”
Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels and Brittany Mazur-Smith emceed the competition, which scored each of the women and young teens on talent, interviews, and an on-stage question. The Miss Sierra Vista contestants also showed off evening gowns with a social-impact statement, while the teens also wore evening gowns and answered an on-stage question. The teens also were judged on a physical fitness routine.
Each participant in both the Miss Sierra Vista and Outstanding Teen divisions had a “platform,” or social cause, that they presented at the beginning of the evening. Fryer said she is anxious to “get my platform out there — ‘A confident you is a better you: Make your health essential.’”
Before the event began, Dannels also pointed out a rule change for this year: the competitors were no longer to be called “contestants,” but rather “candidates,” a point which drew a few chuckles from the audience as both emcees caught themselves slipping up a couple times throughout the evening, accidentally uttering “contestants.”
Miss Sierra Vista 2018 Jennifer Westbrook and last year’s Outstanding Teen Madilyn Edging were also involved in the competition, with each being recognized at the beginning and later crowning their successors at the end.
Mary Hyder, who directs the Miss Sierra Vista and Outstanding Teen programs and has been involved with Miss America for 21 years, said she is proud of all the contestants — rather, candidates — and said most of the young women she has seen come through the pageant over the years have a similar aim.
“The bottom line is most want to do their public service and earn scholarship money,” Hyder said. “And the crown is helpful to do their public service platform.”
More than $13,000 in scholarship funds were awarded Saturday, with Fryer winning $3,000 and first runner-up Martha Knurr winning a $1,500 scholarship.