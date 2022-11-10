For about as long as Benson locals can remember, Paul Kerchum has served as keynote speaker at the community’s Veterans Day commemorations.
But when Benson holds its Veterans Day commemoration Friday, it’s unlikely that Kerchum will be standing at the podium to address the crowd as he has done so many times in past years, said his daughter, Paula DesMarais.
“I don’t believe my dad will be able to give his usual talk, but he may attend the event as part of his commitment to honor veterans,” she said. “He would love to speak, but he isn’t as strong as he used to be.”
Kerchum, who will be celebrating his 103rd birthday in January, is one of the only Bataan Death March survivors alive today. Through the years, his presence at Veterans Day events in Benson and willingness to share his war experiences have become a Benson tradition.
A highly decorated war hero and engaging speaker, Kerchum has dedicated five decades of his life to fallen soldiers through tributes he shares on Memorial and Veterans day commemorations.
Wearing a prisoner-of-war cap loaded with pins honoring his 29 years of military service, which include World War II and the Korean War, Kerchum has made numerous appearances before schools, civic organizations, churches and veterans groups. With vivid recall, he describes what he experienced in World War II prisoner-of-war camps under the Japanese Imperial Army. He talks about the Battle of Bataan, the American Army’s surrender to the Japanese on April 9, 1942, and the horrific conditions of the Bataan Death March.
In the following script, Kerchum reminded those assembled at a past Veterans Day to always remember, honor and respect the men and women who have served in the Armed Forces.
“From Valley Forge to Gettysburg, from the muddy trenches of Verdun to the sandy beaches of Normandy, from the frozen ground of the Chosin Reservoir to the Mekong Delta, and to the sands of Iraq and Afghanistan, American men and women have spilled their blood and given their lives to ensure the freedom so dear to us today,” Kerchum read.
“They deserve our prayers and gratitude. We are assembled here today to honor and remember the men and women who served in defense of this great nation and to the ideals on which it was founded.”
Kerchum started his military career at 17, after joining the U.S. Army in 1938.
“I joined during the Depression years and I dropped out of high school when I was a sophomore so I could join,” he said in a recent interview. “I enlisted in the Army and went into the infantry.”
He first joined the E Co, 27th Infantry and served in Hawaii, then re-enlisted as a member of the B Co, 31st Infantry Regiment, serving in the Philippines from 1940 to 1945. Kerchum recalls participating in three battles, was wounded several times, survived the Bataan Death March and spent 3½ years as a prisoner-of-war in Japanese labor camps in the Philippines, Taiwan and Japan.
“When World War II broke out with the attack on Pearl Harbor, the Philippians also were attacked,” Kerchum said. “The 31st Infantry was assigned to the Bataan Peninsula where we fought alongside Filipino regiments. We were expected to hold our ground for six months, until reinforcements could come in to help fight the Japanese Army.”
But the attack on Pearl Harbor had left the U.S. Navy in shambles and ships were not available to bring desperately needed supplies and reinforcements to Bataan, Kerchum said as he recalled events leading up to the American surrender at Bataan. The Japanese Navy blockaded Bataan and nearby Corregidor Island, preventing food, ammunition and medicine from reaching the U.S. troops.
“We had obsolete weapons and food was scarce,” Kerchum said of the conditions on Bataan. “We were living on half-rations, the men were weak and sick and we were up against overwhelming odds.”
During the death march, Kerchum said he witnessed horrific war atrocities at the hands of the Japanese Army and tremendous suffering.
“American and Filipino soldiers were bayoneted and beheaded for no reason,” he said. “Men were dying of thirst and diseases on that long, hot march and conditions were absolutely horrible. I learned to keep my eyes down, do what I was told and hoped I would survive the war.”
After World War II ended in 1945, Kerchum left the Army and enlisted in what was then the U.S. Army Air Corps, now the U.S. Air Force. He served in Japan and Korea from June 1952 through November 1954, during and after the Korean War.
Kerchum retired in August 1966 as a chief master sergeant after eight years with the Army and 21 years with the Air Force.
He was married to his wife of 74 years, Gloria Kerchum, who died in December 2019. The couple had two children, a son, Paul Jr., now deceased, and daughter Paula.
“Because of my dad’s military career, we lived in Japan, New York, Florida, Georgia, Michigan and Alaska while growing up,” Paula said. “My parents moved to Arizona in 1966 where my dad formed PK Realty. He worked out of his home in J-6 for a little over 35 years.”
Kerchum continues to live in J-6 today, in the same home that he and Gloria shared for so many years. Paula and her husband Ron DesMarais live nearby.