For about as long as Benson locals can remember, Paul Kerchum has served as keynote speaker at the community’s Veterans Day commemorations.

But when Benson holds its Veterans Day commemoration Friday, it’s unlikely that Kerchum will be standing at the podium to address the crowd as he has done so many times in past years, said his daughter, Paula DesMarais.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?