SIERRA VISTA — A two-vehicle crash Friday evening left at least one person injured and a major roadway tied up for about an hour, Sierra Vista Police said.
The accident at Buffalo Soldier Trail and Cherokee Avenue occurred just before 7:30 p.m., said Corporal Lis Chatham.
“One passenger had to be extracted from a vehicle,” Chatham said. “There were injuries and people were taken to the (local) hospital.”
Chatham did not know how many people had been hurt or how the wreck occurred. She said the report was not yet ready.
The crash scene was cleared by about 8:30 p.m., Chatham said.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.