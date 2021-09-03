SIERRA VISTA — The Arizona Folklore Preserve eagerly welcomes performers and audience members alike in their 2021-22 grand opening on Sept. 4-5.
President of the AFP Board of Directors Mike Rutherford says the this season will feature a range of Western hits to bluegrass melodies, featuring artists like P.D. Ronstadt on Sept. 4-5— the nephew of Linda Ronstadt and son of the late Michael J. Ronstadt —Jerry Hall and Trick Shot on Sept. 11-12 and AFP founder Dolan Ellis on Sept. 25-26.
“It’s our typical award-winning artists that we’ve booked so far,” Rutherford. “We’ve got them coming all the way in from Nashville (Tennessee).”
The performance season at the AFP extends through January, with four-time International Western Music Association Entertainer of the Year Kristyn Harris scheduled to perform on Jan. 8 with Hailey Sandoz.
Rutherford said tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children 17 and younger. Performances start at 2 p.m. on opening weekend Doors open at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
“Typically, we have about 45-50 minutes of music and then a 15-minute intermission,” said Rutherford. “And then we’ll come back in and we’ll play until 4 o’clock.”
He said Western music is a favorite among families.
“Western music is a specific genre that is more acceptable to families and older adults,” said Rutherford. “However, we’re getting more and more young people that appreciate the good music ...
“It’s G-rated music. The music was probably kicked off by Roy Rogers and Dale Evans ... Now the artists are writing a lot of their own music and it pertains to ranching and horses, and not stealing somebody’s wife and getting drunk ... In our opinion, it’s more wholesome music.”
Rutherford noted that guidelines regarding the COVID-19 pandemic will be a “matter of choice,” regarding masking and social distancing.
“There will be no requirements, it will be everybody’s choice,” he said.
The AFP is opening for the first time for a regular-season performance since closing in mid-March of last year due to the pandemic. The AFP opened its doors only once since to host the Gathering’s Cowboy Poets festival on Feb. 5 and 6.
AFP publicist Carolyn Santucci said the preserve is short of volunteers for handling ticket and snack sales and managing sound and lighting. Anyone interested in volunteering can contact the preserve at 520-378-6165.
Santucci said that the theme for this grand opening is “We’re back.”
“Michael Ronstadt — before his untimely passing — used to say that this was like playing in his living room, and that’s the kind of ambiance we have,” said Santucci. “It’s just a very comfortable place.”
“Typically in a non-effected year, we do 44-45 weekends a year of live music,” said Rutherford. “The award-winning artists that we have love to play here, and it’s top-quality music ... more people should be visiting live music as opposed to sitting on their couch in their PJs and listening to CDs.
“It’s one everyone comments that out of all the places they’ve played, that this is their favorite. It’s built — acoustically built — for the type of music that we perform.”