The Henry F. Hauser Museum will feature astronomy in a new display that opens on Nov. 3. The museum has been awarded a traveling “Discover Exoplanets” exhibit from the Space Science Institute’s National Center for Interactive Learning and NASA’s Universe of Learning. A companion exhibit will highlight amateur astronomy with a local flavor. The Patterson Observatory, the Huachuca Astronomy Club and the work done by the area’s astronomy community all are components of the new program.
The City of Sierra Vista’s Facebook page is featuring a number of videos promoting the new exhibit including the Arizona connection to NASA’s Osiris REx Asteroid Sample Return Mission, which recently completed a successful sample collection at the asteroid Bennu; and the local contribution made by amateur astronomers on the hunt for extra solar planets. Amateur astronomers Tom Kaye and Bruce Gary, both of Hereford, actually discovered an extra solar planet — in fact, they made the first detection of a planet around a white dwarf star, something astronomers never expected was possible.
Professional astronomers confirmed the discovery using the Spitzer and Hubble space telescopes and the Hobby-Eberly telescope at McDonald Observatory in Texas. Tom spoke with Hauser’s curator, Elizabeth Wrozek, in October and related the story of the discovery and the honor of being published in the prestigious professional journal Nature. Watch for that interview on the city’s Facebook page.
November brings the end of the grand evening parade of planets we have enjoyed for the past few months. Jupiter, Saturn and Mars are preparing to leave the stage, but we still have time to enjoy them. In fact, all five of the naked-eye planets are on display this month.
Jupiter and Saturn, while hanging low in the evening sky, still can dazzle us. They draw closer to each other throughout the month while heading for their closest conjunction since 1623. That close pairing occurs on Dec. 21. The two start the month with 5.1o separating them, and by month’s end will be just 2.3o apart. Both planets are dimming a bit and shrinking in angular size, but are still impressive sights at month’s end. While Jupiter is indeed dimming, we’ll see it regain its title as brightest evening planet as Mars fades even more quickly, allowing Jupiter to again outshine it.
That’s not to say the Mars show is over. Not at all. Mars remains the highlight this month as it rides high in the sky for most of the night. We have enjoyed the best apparition of Mars in memory this fall, perhaps in a lifetime, and it’s not over yet. The planet will lose a magnitude in brightness and shrink considerably in size, but will still be a superb target the whole month. Attentive observers will notice as Mars’ seemingly backward nightly motion through the stars of Pisces slows to a stop on Nov. 15 and then resumes its prograde (easterly) progress. Mars has been moving westward in a retrograde motion since Sept. 9 when it was last stationary in our sky. The apparent change in direction is only a line of sight illusion, of course; all of the outer planets appear to make this looping switchback as Earth overtakes them in their orbits. It is most apparent in Mars since the Red Planet is closer to us than the other outer planets.
Venus and Mercury give their performances in the pre-dawn sky this month. Venus is the brightest object in the east-southeast in the hours before sunrise. It will make an impressive sight when it is joined by the waning crescent moon on the Nov. 12 and 13. Mercury emerges into the morning sky this month too, and remains visible for all of November. It reaches its furthest point west of the Sun on the Nov. 10. The geometry is particularly favorable for northern hemisphere observers, and a great time to catch this most overlooked of the naked eye planets.
The annual Taurid and Leonid meteor showers peak on Nov. 11 and 17, respectively. While observing conditions are ideal for the Leonids this year, with the moon out of the way, the shower is not expected to produce more than the nominal 10-15 meteors an hour. Earthlings might have to wait until 2099 for the next Leonid meteor storm although strong showers are likely in 2031 when the shower’s parent comet, 55P/Temple-Tuttle, returns to the inner solar system. The Taurids is a minor shower that produces just a hand full of “shooting stars.” November’s edition is properly termed the Northern Taurids to distinguish it from the Southern Taurids that peaked at the end of October. The best time to enjoy these meteor showers is during the hours just before dawn.