Here’s a happy way to start your new observing year: step outside tonight at dusk and enjoy a panoramic view of five bright worlds arrayed across the sky. Venus, this month’s bright “evening star” will be low in the west-southwest and unmistakable at -3.9 magnitude. Shifting your gaze east along the ecliptic, you can find Saturn about 24 degrees from Venus. Then, high overhead is Jupiter which, at -2.4 magnitude, nearly rivals Venus in brightness. Further east is the waxing gibbous moon and another 24 degrees beyond is Mars, still bright at -1.2 magnitude. What a grand sight. The only bright planet missing from the evening lineup is Mercury which is becoming the bright morning star this month, rising about one and a half hours before the sun by mid-month and reaching its max elongation (furthest separation from the sun) on January 30.

Will we start the new year with a naked eye comet? Maybe, but comets are notoriously unpredictable, so it remains to be seen if comet ZTF (C/2022 E3) will perform as hoped. The name refers to the Zwicky Transient Facility at Mt. Palomar where the object was first detected on March 2, 2022. Since then, telescopic observers have reported a dense coma with a short tail – all encouraging aspects that support the possibility that the comet will brighten as expected.

