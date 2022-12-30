Here’s a happy way to start your new observing year: step outside tonight at dusk and enjoy a panoramic view of five bright worlds arrayed across the sky. Venus, this month’s bright “evening star” will be low in the west-southwest and unmistakable at -3.9 magnitude. Shifting your gaze east along the ecliptic, you can find Saturn about 24 degrees from Venus. Then, high overhead is Jupiter which, at -2.4 magnitude, nearly rivals Venus in brightness. Further east is the waxing gibbous moon and another 24 degrees beyond is Mars, still bright at -1.2 magnitude. What a grand sight. The only bright planet missing from the evening lineup is Mercury which is becoming the bright morning star this month, rising about one and a half hours before the sun by mid-month and reaching its max elongation (furthest separation from the sun) on January 30.
Will we start the new year with a naked eye comet? Maybe, but comets are notoriously unpredictable, so it remains to be seen if comet ZTF (C/2022 E3) will perform as hoped. The name refers to the Zwicky Transient Facility at Mt. Palomar where the object was first detected on March 2, 2022. Since then, telescopic observers have reported a dense coma with a short tail – all encouraging aspects that support the possibility that the comet will brighten as expected.
The comet reaches perihelion, its closest approach to the sun, on January 12 when it will be 103 million miles from the sun. It comes closest to Earth on February 2. As January begins, the comet will be found in Corona Borealis, the U-shaped “Northern Crown”, that lies about halfway between the bright stars Vega and Arcturus. It should be an easy target for your binoculars in the eastern sky at dawn. The comet will brighten and pick up speed throughout January as it moves northeast between the kite asterism of Bootes and the keystone asterism of Hercules. At the beginning of the month, the comet is moving about a moon diameter a day, but by the first week in February, it will be moving fast enough to detect its movement in your telescope in a matter of minutes. By month’s end, the comet is expected to be magnitude 5.5 making it faintly visible to the unaided eye for viewers away from the city lights. You can view detailed daily finder charts for the comet here: https://theskylive.com/c2022e3-info
If you missed last month’s occultation of Mars by the full moon, you have another chance on Monday, January 30 when the dark limb of a waxing gibbous moon covers the Red Planet. Mars will be much reduced in brightness and size from its December appearance, but still bright at -0.3 magnitude. The moon first touches Mars at 9:44 p.m. and will take about a minute to completely cover the planet. Mars reappears from behind the bright edge of the moon at 10:54 p.m.
The new year is often a time for making resolutions. Why not resolve to finally visit the Patterson Observatory, attend a star party at Kartchner Caverns State Park, or join the local astronomy club. They are all great ways to enjoy our area’s remarkable dark skies.
The Patterson Observatory, which opened in 2004, is located on the campus of the University of Arizona, Sierra Vista. Owned by the University South Foundation and operated by volunteers from the Huachuca Astronomy Club, the observatory opens to the public once each month, except during monsoon, for a nighttime observing event and once each month for a daytime solar observing event. The “Public Night” stargazing event occurs just after sunset on the Thursday closest to the first quarter moon and “Solar Saturday” occurs from 9 to 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month. All events at the Patterson are free, but the evening stargaze requires registration as space is limited. Visit www.universitysouthfoundation.com and pull down the Patterson Observatory tab to register. The observatory is also made available by appointment to schools, youth, civic, and church groups etc. Just send an email to info@hacastronomy.org to schedule an event.
Kartchner Caverns State Park in Benson is an International Dark Sky Association (IDA) Dark Sky Park. The Huachuca Astronomy Club holds two or more public star parties at the park each year. The park entrance fee applies, but the star party is at no extra charge. The star party dates for 2023 have not been finalized as of this writing, but usually occur on the new moon weekends in April and October.
Joining the astronomy club is simple. Just visit www.hacastronomy.org and pull down the “Membership” tab and select “Join”. Membership is open to everyone with an interest in astronomy.
