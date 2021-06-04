June nights start rather late. The end of “astronomical twilight,” which defines the start of night, occurs after 9 pm on June evenings. The summer solstice on the 20th boasts the longest day and the shortest night of the year. Yet, warm temperatures and clear skies beckon and there are plenty of celestial treasures to delight stargazers this month.
Planet watchers can spy Venus at dusk in the western sky all month and enjoy a pleasing pairing with a thin crescent moon on the evenings of the 11th and 12th. On the 11th the moon will be just 1.6 days old (2.3% illuminated) and difficult to spot. Look for it about 3 degrees below and to the right of the bright planet. Mars is getting dimmer and is very tiny, but worth checking out on the evenings of the 22nd and 23rd when it will be embedded among the stars of the Beehive Cluster. Turn your binoculars to the western horizon about 90 minutes after sunset. The Beehive and Mars will be about 14 degrees above the horizon.
Saturn rises about 11pm at mid-month and Jupiter rises an hour later. Early risers will enjoy them as they transit about 4:30 am at mid-month. Both planets are still two months from opposition, but are already impressive in size and brightness. Jupiter is at its highest elevation in four years. Jupiter’s eastward motion is slowing night to night. It will appear stationary in our sky on the 21st, and after that, the planet will slowly start its retrograde (westward) motion. The reversal is a consequence of Earth’s faster orbit and our changing line of sight to the outer planets. Saturn’s retrograde motion started in May and is noticeably speeding up this month.
Moon watchers may want to trade some sleep on the morning of June 25th for the chance to watch the moon cover the brightest star it will occult this year. The star, second magnitude Sigma Sagittarii (Nunki), is the upper most star in the handle of the Teapot asterism in Sagittarius. It is actually a double star. The 2.03 magnitude primary is accompanied by a 9.5 magnitude companion separated by about 5 arc minutes. The 15.5-day-old moon (Full Moon) will cover the star at 3:02 am. The star reappears on the opposite limb of the moon at 4:11 am.
Speaking of double stars, as darkness falls around the June new moon, binocular viewers have an opportunity to enjoy two fine binocular doubles that were highlighted in this month’s Sky & Telescope magazine. Point your binoculars WSW and find the star Alphard, the brightest star in Hydra, about 20 degrees above the horizon at 8:30 pm. With Alphard in the left edge of your binocular field, a lovely wide double (19 and 20 Hydrae) will be on the right edge. The widely separated pair present a fine color contrast between the two equally bright stars. The other double closer to Alphard is 27 Hydrae. This one is not as widely separated, but wide enough to split in binoculars. Look for a magnitude difference in this double (4.8 and 7 magnitude). The bright star Alphard, by the way, is also a double star, but you won’t be able to split its components.
June evenings are the perfect time to seek out the Milky Way’s largest globular cluster known as Omega Centauri or NGC 5139. At dark on June 10 (new moon), it hangs 10 degrees above the southern horizon and visible to the naked eye as a fuzzy star. In fact, its name “Omega Centauri” is a stellar designation. It is a fine binocular sight and a stunning object in a telescope. The biggest and brightest globular in the northern sky, Messier 13, is also well placed for June evenings. Known as the Great Hercules Cluster, it adorns the western edge of the Keystone asterism that makes up the body of the hero.
Both of these fine globular clusters will be targets on June 17 when the Patterson Observatory opens to the public for an open house observing event. Admission to the event is free, but space is limited so guests are required to register in advance online at www.universitysouthfoundation.com. Pull down the Patterson Observatory tab to find the registration form. The event will be shared on Zoom as well.
The Patterson Observatory is located on the campus of the University of Arizona, Sierra Vista at 1140 N. Colombo Avenue. It is owned by the University South Foundation and operated by volunteers from the Huachuca Astronomy Club. Doors open at 7:30 pm for the public viewing session which will be cancelled if the sky turns cloudy. You can email info@hacastronomy.org for more information.