For amateur astronomers, March means “Messier Madness.” Charles Messier was an 18th century French astronomer interested in finding comets. He created a now famous catalog of nebulous objects that might be confused with comets as an aid to other astronomers.
The list of 110 objects in the Messier catalog includes many of the best telescope targets in the sky. Observing them all has become a rite of passage for today’s amateurs, but observing them all in a single night has become a badge of honor earned by only the most dedicated. It is only in March and early April that it becomes possible to observe the entire list in a single night, as it is just in early spring that all of the objects are above the horizon between dusk and dawn.
The effort to observe all of the Messier objects in a single night has become an annual ritual known as the Messier Marathon conducted by astronomy clubs and star party organizers all over the world. March 13 is the new moon and so that weekend is the perfect time to make the attempt.
COVID has turned this year’s marathon into more of an individual effort to be shared virtually. There are a number of virtual events to be found by entering “2021 Messier Marathon” into your favorite search engine. It’s important to have a good plan if you are attempting to observe all the objects in a single night. The first couple and last few objects have to be found in twilight and you’ll want to follow a sequence that allows you to get each object when it is best placed in our sky.
Search the web for ‘Messier Marathon list’ or send an email to info@hacastronomy.org and ask for a copy of the list the Huachuca Astronomy Club recommends.
Unless you are aiming to claim bragging rights, there is no need to accomplish it all in one night, of course. A more relaxed way to accomplish the marathon is to do it over several nights, devoting just a few hours at a time.
The Messier list is popular because it contains many of the sky’s best objects such as the Great Orion Nebula (M42), the Andromeda Galaxy (M31) and the Pleiades (M45). The objects are pretty bright and can be observed in small telescopes. Many of them are visible in typical binoculars and a few are even visible to the unaided eye.
The list contains 40 external galaxies, 29 globular clusters, 27 open clusters, seven gaseous nebulae, four planetary nebulae, two asterisms and one supernova remnant. The Messier list spans the entire northern sky and is a well-established teaching tool — going through the effort of finding all of these objects by traditional star-hopping methods is considered to be the best and quickest way to learn the sky. Using only a map and a finder scope, you’ll learn to recognize the constellations and their brightest stars. And, you’ll have fun doing it!
There is more to observe than the Messiers, however. Don’t miss the show going on in the eastern sky just before dawn in the coming days. Three bright planets, Jupiter, Saturn and Mercury, are clustered together in morning twilight. We’ll be treated to an especially lovely view on March 10 when the trio is joined by a thin crescent moon. It’ll be best about 30 minutes before sunrise, which occurs around 6:30 a.m. The three planets continue to jostle for position for most of the month until we lose sight of Mercury around March 25.
Jupiter and Saturn become more and more prominent in morning twilight throughout the month. For much of 2021, we will see the four Galilean moons of Jupiter edge-on, creating numerous “mutual events” of these satellites in which they frequently eclipse and occult each other. You can watch Jupiter’s moon Io pass in front of (occult) Europa at 6:04 a.m. on March 17 and occult Ganymede at 5:06 a.m. on March 29. Then on April 1, Ganymede will occult Io at 6:17 a.m.
Mars is in Taurus this month and will be in the same binocular field with the Pleiades star cluster through March 11. On March 4, it makes its closest approach to the Pleiades since 2006.
On March 9, Vesta, the brightest asteroid in our sky, will be at its closest to Earth and passing about 1 degree north of the bright star Theta Leonis (Chertan) in Leo the Lion’s hindquarters. Vesta is at opposition and shining at magnitude 6.2, an easy catch in binoculars. Try finding it tonight and check its movement over the coming weeks as it tracks NW through the constellation.