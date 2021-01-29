February’s most impressive skyward event won’t be visible in your telescope. On February 18, NASA’s latest Mars rover, Perseverance, will arrive at Jezero Crater, a 31-mile-wide impact scar on the western boundary of Isidis Planitia (a giant impact basin near Mars’ equator). The Jezero site was selected for its association with an exposed ancient river delta. The area seems rich in clays and carbonates, possible indicators of an ancient habitable environment.
Perseverance, or “Percy” for short, looks like a clone of the Curiosity rover that has been operating on Mars since August 6, 2012. Its basic structure is identical, but Percy is equipped with many upgrades and new instruments aimed at meeting its primary objective of finding evidence of ancient life.
The new rover will utilize the same “sky crane” technology employed on Curiosity to set the 2,260-pound vehicle safely on the ground. During what NASA engineers term the “seven minutes of terror”, the vehicle enters Mars’ atmosphere at 12,000 mph. Friction will slow the craft to around 1,400 feet per second before the parachutes deploy about 6-8 miles above the surface. The heat shield separates about 5 miles above the surface with the craft traveling 525 feet per second. The backshell separates exposing the rover and descent vehicle at an altitude of 1.3 miles and the pair begin a powered descent with rockets slowing the approach. Then, moments before landing, the rover will drop from the descent vehicle on 25-foot-long tethers and the rover wheels will unfold. The sky crane will lower the rover at a speed of 2.4 feet per second, and once contact with the ground is detected, the tethers are cut explosively and the descent vehicle increases its thrust and blasts off to crash land a safe distance away.
The entire sequence must occur autonomously. The one-way light travel time to Mars on February 18 will be 11 minutes 22 seconds, making it impossible to direct the spacecraft from Earth. Success is not assured; only 40% of the attempts to land a craft on Mars have been successful so far. You can follow along with mission engineers live on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/nasa) as they monitor the landing. Coverage starts at 12:15 p.m. MST for the 1:30 p.m. landing.
Originally called the Mars 2020 Rover, the name Perseverance was adopted last year. The name was proposed by a seventh-grade student from Virginia, Alexander Mather, who submitted the winning entry in a nationwide contest.
While some of the science objectives of the mission are a continuation of the work that Curiosity is performing, this new rover is primarily designed to look for biosignatures – signs of ancient microbial life. A sophisticated array of cameras and devices will include instruments that can detect organic compounds at a distance and employ x-ray fluorescence, ground penetrating radar, and ultraviolet lasers to evaluate the environment for evidence of life.
A significant aspect of the rover’s work will be the caching of samples for a future sample return mission. No matter how capable the rover is of making in-situ measurements, there is no substitute for bringing samples back to Earth for detailed analysis. Percy will collect rock core samples the size of a piece of chalk and stockpile them in bunches that can later be retrieved by a sample return vehicle. NASA is currently working with a number of international partners to plan such a sample recovery mission.
Perseverance will help to prepare for human exploration of Mars as well. One important experiment is MOXIE which will produce oxygen from the C02 in the Martian atmosphere as a proof-of-concept for future missions. Astronauts will need oxygen for more than just breathing: it is an essential component of rocket fuel.
The experiment that has excited the most public enthusiasm might just be the Mars helicopter named Ingenuity. This is another proof-of-concept demonstration that will attempt powered flight in the thin Martian atmosphere for the first time.
Sometime later this year, the four-pound, solar powered helicopter will detach from the belly of the rover and begin its test flights. The helicopter is independent of the rover and not meant to support the primary mission. If it works as expected, it will prove the utility of such aircraft for future missions.
Perseverance is the next step in our efforts to answer the question that has bedeviled mankind for ages: are we alone? Perhaps we are on the verge of a profound revelation. Perhaps what Percy finds (or doesn’t find) will just deepen the mystery. In any event, we are fortunate to live in such an exciting time of exploration and privileged to be able to witness it live. Don’t miss your opportunity to share in the excitement.