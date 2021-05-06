Local astronomers have been welcoming guests to the Patterson Observatory since 2004. Yet, many long-time Sierra Vista residents are unaware of its existence. “Wow, I didn’t know this was here!” is the most common refrain heard at the observatory. Located on the campus of the University of Arizona, College of Applied Science and Technology (CAST), at 1140 N. Colombo Avenue, the Patterson Observatory is owned by the University South Foundation and operated by members of the Huachuca Astronomy Club.
Before COVID forced suspension of public access, the observatory hosted about 2,000 visitors a year. Now that we are nearing the end of the pandemic, both the foundation and the astronomy club are eager to again become the center of astronomy outreach in our area. The observatory opened for its first “public night” in more than a year on April 22. The hybrid event included both live and virtual activities and was great fun. The Henry F. Hauser Museum and the Sierra Vista Library held a companion event in the Mona Bishop Room at the library. A limited number of guests were allowed to visit the observatory in person by registering in advance and anyone else who wanted to participate could do so over Zoom or on Facebook.
HAC member Penny Brondum delivered a short talk on the constellations before a live audience at the library that was shared virtually. That was followed by a short talk by local pro-am astronomer, Tom Kaye, who described the on-going research effort being conducted at Patterson. Since last December, the 20-inch research grade telescope at the observatory has used every clear night to collect follow up data on objects discovered by NASA’s TESS Satellite. Mr. Kaye’s efforts are part of an international consortium of professional and amateur astronomers working together.
The rest of the evening consisted of a mix of live telescope viewing at the observatory and Zoom-shared views from telescopes operated by HAC members located away from the city lights. In between telescope views, guests could chat with local astronomers or peruse the displays in the “Mini-Science Center”.
The observatory will open for the next Public Night on May 20 (weather permitting). While admission is free, space is limited, and guests need to register in advance at www.universitysouthfoundation.com – just pull down the Patterson Observatory menu. The Patterson Observatory is made available free of charge through the generosity of the University South Foundation and the volunteer efforts of the Huachuca Astronomy Club. The foundation exists to support the students, faculty and staff of the University of Arizona here in Cochise County. It can continue to offer the observatory as a public asset only through the generosity of donors. You can support the observatory’s mission by purchasing a commemorative star plaque. For a $100 donation, you’ll leave a lasting legacy. Your name on a star will hang in the observatory, and for a limited time, the Huachuca Astronomy Club will gift donors a free one-year membership in the club as a thank-you for supporting the observatory. Just visit the foundation website to purchase your star.
This month offers many celestial wonders. The planets Mercury and Venus will grace the evening sky for much of the month and have a close pairing (conjunction) on May 28 when they will be just 24’ apart and visible for an hour after sunset. Mercury becomes viewable in evening twilight the first week of the month. In fact, this is your best chance to view the illusive planet this year. It will make a fine target at the May Patterson Public Night on May 20 when it will lie 7 degrees above Venus.
The Eta Aquariid meteor shower, which is active from April 19 to May 28, will peak in early May. This shower will no doubt fall far short of the possible 50 per hour rate, but their angle of attack is such that they produce many fast, bright, meteors that leave trails behind them making it well worth a meteor watcher’s time. The Eta Aquariids are one of two showers associated with debris from Comet Halley.
We will enjoy a short lunar eclipse at moonset on the morning of May 26. Totality will last only 14 minutes with mid-eclipse occurring at 4:20 am. The eclipse will still be in progress when the moon sets at about 5:30 am.
May also marks the beginning of the “observing season” for Jupiter and Saturn with the two spending more time in the nighttime sky and reaching to 30 degrees in morning twilight. At mid-month Saturn rises a half hour after midnight and Jupiter follows about 45 minutes later.