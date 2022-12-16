Cochise County Sheriff's Office volunteer Ron Wheeler, center, and Sheriff Mark Dannels, right, ring bells for the Salvation Army in front of the Sierra Vista Walmart. The organization is down about $30,000 from the same time last year.
As the Salvation Army’s red kettle campaign approaches the end of the season, the local Corps is in desperate need of bell ringers.
“Our red kettle campaign is our biggest fundraiser and as of now, we’re down $30,000 from this time last year,” said Captain Heather Baze of the Sierra Vista Corps. “We desperately need more bell ringers to cover different shifts. The campaign ends Christmas eve, and the money we raise through bell ringing supports a number of local programs the Salvation Army provides the community.”
In Sierra Vista, bell ringers are staged in front of Walmart, Hobby Lobby and Safeway and Fry’s grocery stores through Christmas eve.
“If you would like to volunteer, you can sign up online by going to sierravista.salvationarmy.org. Go to the “heart” and sign up at the location and times you would like to volunteer.”
For those who prefer to sign up over the phone, call the Sierra Vista Salvation Army Corps at 520-459-8411 and ask for Eva McElroy.
Bell ringing starts at 8 a.m. and runs until 7 p.m., with volunteers working two-hour shifts.
“Some of our loyal bell ringers sign up for more than one shift, and we’ve had bell ringers that sign up for several shifts a week,” Baze said. “But unfortunately, we also have people who commit to a shift and then don't show up. When that happens, it causes gaps in the shifts and really hurts our fundraising efforts. Along with trying to find more people to sign up for open shifts, we're hoping to find volunteers who are willing to be on-call to cover the gaps that happen when we have no-shows."
Thanks to the public’s donations, the Salvation Army is able to provide Christmas gifts, food, shelter, rent and utility assistance to millions of people struggling this holiday season and beyond.
“The Red Kettle Campaign is the largest and longest-running fundraiser of its kind,” Baze said. "Money raised in 2021 supported direct social services for more than 25 million Americans."
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone