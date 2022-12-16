salvationarmy-bellringers2

Cochise County Sheriff's Office volunteer Ron Wheeler, center, and Sheriff Mark Dannels, right, ring bells for the Salvation Army in front of the Sierra Vista Walmart. The organization is down about $30,000 from the same time last year.

 HECTOR ACUNA HERALD/REVIEW FILE

As the Salvation Army’s red kettle campaign approaches the end of the season, the local Corps is in desperate need of bell ringers.

“Our red kettle campaign is our biggest fundraiser and as of now, we’re down $30,000 from this time last year,” said Captain Heather Baze of the Sierra Vista Corps. “We desperately need more bell ringers to cover different shifts. The campaign ends Christmas eve, and the money we raise through bell ringing supports a number of local programs the Salvation Army provides the community.”

