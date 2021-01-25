SIERRA VISTA — Non-profit organizations interested in running the proposed Better Bucks plan designed to help the city's homeless will soon be able to send in an application explaining why their agency should be chosen to get the program off the ground.
Sierra Vista Police Corporal Scott Borgstadt, who sits on the Better Bucks board of directors, said that applications for non-profit organizations interested in vying for the chance to run the program will be available on Feb. 1.
Once the application process closes on March 1, the board will review the entries and choose the non-profit organization they feel is most qualified to organize and run the Better Bucks program. The board, which counts nine members including Borgstadt, consists of individuals from faith-based groups, businesses, and of course, law enforcement.
The board of directors plans to award a one-year contract, with subsequent years at the discretion of the Better Bucks board.
The idea behind the Better Bucks plan is to give people experiencing homelessness vouchers for essential items, rather than give them money that could instead be used to buy drugs or booze, Borgstadt said recently. Several local business would have to sign up to accept the Better Bucks for their products. The businesses then would be reimbursed with cash by the non-profit running the program after the businesses provide the organization with receipts.
The local program was first inspirited by a similar one launched in Flagstaff by Flagstaff Police and the Shadows Foundation.
Vouchers come in booklets of five, each one for $1. The public may purchase the voucher booklets for $6. The extra dollar goes toward printing the voucher booklets and other administrative costs.
The non-profit will arrange and pay for printing of the vouchers as needed. The vouchers also will include information on community services and organizations that provide assistance to the homeless. A one-day bus pass will also be included in the voucher booklet, Borgstadt said.
In conjunction with the city's procurement department, the Better Bucks board will provide applications for the request for qualifications process that runs from Feb. 1 to March 1.
One of the main qualifications for any interested non-profit is that it "currently provides services to the homeless and/or indigent community in the Sierra Vista area."
Other requirements include: the non-profit must be must be in good standing, the non-profit must have been in the business of providing services to the homeless/indigent community in Sierra Vista for at least two years, must be able to provide a resume showing work experience of the individual who will manage the Better Bucks program, and explain or demonstrate the organization’s history of working with the homeless, among other qualifications.
Firms interested in a complete copy of the request for qualifications may download it from the city’s website at: https://tinyurl.com/svprocure.