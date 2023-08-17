Cochise County School Superintendent Jacqui Clay and New Crossroads Academy Principal Ben Reyna stand in the former parking lot of the superintendent office. Clay procured a $75K grant from the Arizona Department of Education to create a STEAM garden and learning area.
Cochise County School Superintendent Jacqui Clay and New Crossroads Academy Principal Ben Reyna stand in the former parking lot of the superintendent office. Clay procured a $75K grant from the Arizona Department of Education to create a STEAM garden and learning area.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Jorge Rivera, owner of Sierra Vista’s RT Landscape LLC, works with his crew building the new STEAM garden learning space last week.
SIERRA VISTA — Staked by a $75,000 grant from the Arizona Department of Education, an educational garden that’s more like a mini biosphere is sprouting its wings in a former parking lot by the Cochise County Assessor and Development Service building on East Foothills Drive.
When completed later this month, a STEAM garden area based on the principles using science, technology, engineering, arts and math as an approach to learning will serve as an educational tool and a one-of-kind ecological showpiece for New Crossroads Academy, an online, continuing education program for students ages 16-22.
Thanks to Cochise County Superintendent of Schools Jacqui Clay — who helped secure funding through the 2021 American Rescue Plan that provided elementary and secondary school Relief Fund grants —the STEAM garden combines Clay’s vision for creating an outdoor learning space. A Sierra Vista landscaping company helped take Clay’s vision to another level.
“This is going to be one of the coolest biosphere-type learning spaces in all of Arizona when we are finished,” said Sierra Vista’s RT Landscape LLC owner Jorge Rivera. “I don’t know if there will be anything like it in the state.”
With wheelchair-accessible brick paths aesthetically placed throughout the graveled 100-foot-by-100-foot area fronting a parking lot by the county superintendent of school office, the STEAM garden will become a home learning space for New Crossroads Academy as well as other area schools that request it.
Along with five paver-walled garden structures built near cement slabs, three gazebos — wired for Wi-Fi where classes can be held — will be installed. New Crossroads principal Ben Reyna said the project kept evolving and expanding while it was being constructed.
“There’s so much concrete and asphalt in our world so this wonderful garden we’re putting in is like a much-needed oasis where students can learn firsthand about aquatic ecology from rain ponds being created,” he said. “They’ll have the ability to study seasonal monsoons and the impact they’ll have on our environment.”
But that's just the tip of an ecological iceberg the STEAM garden will provide for students.
Along with the Freeport-McMoRan mining company and The Bat Conservancy — which donated a host of night-blooming and other bat-friendly plants to the project — Rena said students will also have the ability to study and track data of bat life at the garden.
“There will also be a 24-hour wildlife camera so they can observe their habits and how bats thrive in this environment, especially during the night hours, when they tend to circulate,” he added.
Additionally, the space will have gardens and large containers growing vegetables and native, drought-resistant plants, which will be wheelchair accessible, along with a 600-square-foot pergola capable of holding a classroom of 40 students and educators. An interactive children’s play space also is in the works.
“I felt the space could be much better utilized and could provide outdoor educational workshops, edible gardens, a play area for children and a place for educators to work and communicate in a beautiful greenspace surrounding,” said Clay.
Nationally, STEAM-focused gardens have been on the rise for more than a decade.
In Pontiac, Michigan, a 4-H youth mentoring program offered by Michigan State University Extension in numerous communities throughout the state uses various STEAM projects to help youth build school gardens through a collaborative mentor/student relationship.
In Eugene, Oregon, the community’s School Garden Project has incorporated gardens for hundreds of first- through eighth-graders based on STEM education since 2012. Organizers have praised the hands-on learning-based project for providing new educational opportunities and for students to work in their own living laboratory.
For Clay, the STEAM garden is like a dream come true.
“When this is completed, it will be another collaborative team effort for this community,” she said.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone