SIERRA VISTA — Staked by a $75,000 grant from the Arizona Department of Education, an educational garden that’s more like a mini biosphere is sprouting its wings in a former parking lot by the Cochise County Assessor and Development Service building on East Foothills Drive.

When completed later this month, a STEAM garden area based on the principles using science, technology, engineering, arts and math as an approach to learning will serve as an educational tool and a one-of-kind ecological showpiece for New Crossroads Academy, an online, continuing education program for students ages 16-22.

