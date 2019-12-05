BISBEE — When the 30th annual Festival of Lights had to be cancelled due to uncopoerative weather the day after Thanksgiving, Lorena Valdez announced it will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14.
She has managed the event for the last eight years and was disappointed when conditions made it impossible to ready City Park for holiday kickoff. There is a lot to coordinate with vendors, entertainers and the street department to get all those decorations up in Bisbee’s City Park and all over town.
“There are some performers who won’t be able to come back, but I’m working on getting others to replace them,” she said.
Much of the schedule is the same, she said.
From noon to 2 p.m., all are invited to show their artistic side by making a free ornament in a workshop at City Park. There will also be games to play, she said.
Santa Claus arrives around 5:30 p.m., via a Bisbee fire truck.
Valdez said she will be able to provide performers names once she gets a confirmation from them, hopefully by Monday, so look for more information soon. It will be posted on the city’s Facebook page.
The Festival of Lights coincides with Bisbee After 5, always the second Saturday off the month, and stores will be open until 8 p.m. in Old Bisbee.