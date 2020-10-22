Editor's note: The Herald/Review is shining a light on some of Cochise County's first responders in law enforcement and firefighting for the next several weeks.
These women are just some of the local first responders working to protect us, a small sample of the unsung heroes who utilize skill and compassion at a moment’s notice to help those in need.
Each participant will highlight, in her own words, experiences from their service careers. This is the first installment.
Bisbee Fire Department Firefighter/paramedic Tassia Koutsiukos remembers seeing her father’s fire engine in the front yard when she was young. She said, “Since I was a little girl I wanted to be a firefighter.” She says seeing that fire engine probably lead her to becoming a firefighter.
Koutsiukos took an EMS-themed class when attending Buena High School. She said, “I decided to take it and they told me that it isn’t just fire anymore, it’s mostly EMS. When I took the class, I fell in love with it.”
While still at medical school she recalls receiving word from a friend with the fire department that she should apply for a position at the Bisbee Fire Department.
“I did," she said. "They called me the day after Christmas and gave me the job offer. This is my first firefighting job, and I’ve been here for over one and a half years.”
She says she loves it.
“It’s different, you never know what to expect. Some days you’re going crazy and other days it’s just chill.”
Koutsiukos is devoted to her crew at the fire station.
“I love my crew, they’re the best. What else can you say about C shift? They are the best shift.”
She goes on about how well the crew gets along: “We’re like a family. We’re always joking around, having a good time. Sometimes we just hang out together. We’re not just co-workers, we’re friends.”
Even though Koutsiukos has been on the job a relatively short time, she says with a spark in her eyes, “I wouldn’t want to do anything else. It’s what I’ve been striving for since I was a little kid. I’ll probably end up retiring here, hopefully.”