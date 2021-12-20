BISBEE – Bisbee’s cheerleader and unofficial historian Charlene “Snoody” Borowiec passed away Tuesday, Dec. 14, and the community is lamenting the loss of its diminutive, energetic champion.
Borowiec, 85, has left a hole in the community as her long support of the schools, athletics will be missed and this walking history book on all things Bisbee now comes to a close.
Darin Giltner, Bisbee High School principal, said, “She was the ultimate Puma cheerleader, and I am so shocked still. I don't think that words can do justice to the amount of energy, enthusiasm and pride she had in this school and community. She gave me a history lesson every time I spoke to her or emailed her.
"She made sure that our current students were familiar with our history, as the last thing she and I communicated about was the U.S. BISBEE and James Murphy, which we were sure to share with our entire staff and students. She will be so dearly missed for that and so much more. I will never forget how supportive she was of me both personally and professionally. Her stories and attitude were the best because she just made it come to life. She definitely showed me what it really means to be a PUMA!”
Lowell Junior High School principal Laura Miller has also had a long relationship with Borowiec.
"Snoody had so much pride in being a BHS alumnus," she said. "I know that when I first started as an administrator. Miss Snoody taught me so much about BHS's history and was willing to offer assistance whenever I asked. I remember her showing me the grave of the first county superintendent, Elsie Toles, over at Evergreen Cemetery and sharing Ms. Toles's life story right off the top of her head. I was quite impressed!
"I also remember Snoody offering suggestions and giving us a call when she was proud of something we did over here at Lowell and then saying 'You got this, girl!' We're going to miss her positive, can–do attitude, her wonderful smile and fun sense of humor."
When county Supervisor Ann English first ran for office in 1984, she met Borowiec and they have been friends ever since.
“She was always anxious to promote Bisbee and its residents, past and present,” said English. “She seemed to have boundless energy in promoting positive events and people from Bisbee. Every time she saw a girls’ basketball team with a winning season, she would email me to share the news.”
English also noted, “She was the force behind many presentations, reunions and honors for people from this area. For the county’s 100th birthday celebration, she planned a reception and had her friend bake a big cake for the county.
“She was an amazing woman who would share your good times and your sorrows. She was a prayer partner when you needed her. She cared and you felt it when you were with her. What a wonderful legacy.”
Longtime friend and cohort Carol Loy, like many of Boroweic’s friends, is still reeling from the shock and found it difficult to talk about her. They met in high school when Borowiec was a senior, and she was just a freshman. They have been steadfast friends ever since.
“Snoody loved being an advisor of the pompom girls, the Junior Miss contestants and the Follies participants who she coached," she said. “We spent so much time together before COVID–19, but even while we were at home, we were in touch almost daily.
"Since I’m alone she checked up on me and had my kids’ numbers in case they were needed. I keep finding little tidbits that I want to text or email her. I’m still not recognizing the reality. I thought she would live to 100. I miss my adventure buddy."
Lisa Holland, Borowiec’s daughter, said the family would hold a gathering after the holidays in January. The story will be updated as more information becomes available.