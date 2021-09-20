BISBEE — Get your brushes, paints, canvasses and imagination ready for the upcoming Bisbee Plein Air Festival Wednesday, Oct. 6, through Sunday, Oct. 10.
Plein air is painting outdoors where the artist has no control of light or weather, and what better place to capture Bisbee’s spectacular vistas and unique art and architecture then along the meandering streets of Old Bisbee, Warren and San Jose? Not an artist? Not a problem. Just walk around and watch an artist at work and take in the view they are trying to put on canvas.
Laurie McKenna, director of the Central School Project where the works of art will be on display for judging and purchase, said, “A longtime favorite art event in Bisbee, this competition has $800 in prizes. We are inviting artists to paint Old Bisbee’s historic architecture, sprawling staircases, vintage streets, industrial mining remnants and colorful homes set amidst the scenic Mule Mountains. We intend to have a safe and fantastic festival for artists and art lovers alike.”
The 2021 Bisbee Plein Air Festival is open to any artist who paints using the plein air technique in oil, watercolor, acrylic, gouache, pastel or other non-digital media, McKenna said. All paintings entered in the competition sale must be done in the open air in Bisbee city limits during the event dates. All canvas, paper or boards must be stamped prior to painting. No unstamped art will be accepted. Artists may stamp as many canvases as they wish, but can enter only up to four pieces of work in the competition and sales area.
Framing is suggested but not required. Artists must provide their own paint kits and sturdy easel(s) for display during judging and will be responsible for the safety of their paintings.
The sales commission is 35% to the Plein Air Fest and 65% to the artist for all sales made during the public receptions.
It all begins on Oct. 6, when budding artists can meet and get tips from plein air artist Carol Chandler from 1-3 p.m. at the San Jose Library annex on Melody Lane.
Artists can set up at the annex for painting or drawing of the San Jose Mountain in Sonora, Mexico, at 2:30 p.m.
Children and teens are welcome to participate in the festival on Friday from 1-3 p.m. with art supplies provided by the festival.
Friday night from 6-8 p.m. all are invited to CSP for the jurors show. There will be refreshments in the parking lot. Masks will be required as well as social distancing in the gallery.
On Oct. 9, the headquarters for the main event is moving to CSP for space, public health concerns and logistical reasons, said McKenna. CSP has ample indoor and outdoor space options depending on weather and the public health situation.
An outdoor reception for the public will be at CSP on Saturday from 4-6 p.m. and people can vote for their favorite painting or drawing for the People's Choice award and purchase them.
Judges for the show are Ken Sikora, fine artist, arts instructor and CSP member; Ash Dahlke, Cochise College Art instructor; and Etta Kralovec, Bisbee community member, arts lover and collector.
First place wins $300, second $200 and third $100. Two runners up will get $50 each.
Fees are $30 for those who register through Saturday, Sept. 25, and $35 after that.
Registration is open online at https://www.centralschoolproject.org/plein-air-festival. Call CSP at 520-432–4866 or email bisbeecsp@gmail.com for registration options.