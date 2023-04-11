BISBEE — The Artemizia Foundation held its grand opening late last month for its new location at 818 Tombstone Canyon in Bisbee, which is home to the Artemizia Foundation’s museum, Gallery 818, a Mural Labyrinth and a Sculpture Garden.

The museum is celebrating its opening with a Banksy show that is now open to the public. The show features museum owner Sloane Bouchever’s six signed Banksy pieces and “a lot of Banksy stuff.”

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?