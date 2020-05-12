SIERRA VISTA — The U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) will be holding a stakeholders meeting July 29, at a yet to be determined time and location, to discuss the Resource Management Plan’s (RMP) and the monitoring results of four existing grazing allotments on the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area (SPRNCA).
Stakeholders and partners should have received an email about the meeting and should RSVP to the BLM if planning to attend the meeting by close of business on Monday, June 1. The time and location will be sent via email, said BLM public affairs officer June Lowrey.
The new RMP, approved in 2019, took six years to complete and has set responsibilities for the BLM in the management of the SPRNCA.
According to Lowrey, an annual meeting date with the stakeholders and partners will be determined. BLM staff will also report on resource conditions and discuss management plans for the upcoming year.
It will include BLM’s resource monitoring information on the grazing allotments.
The BLM has been monitoring four existing grazing allotments using the BLM’s Assessment, Inventory and Monitoring (AIM) protocol. This involved establishing several monitoring plots and collecting resource data using a consistent method.
Over time, this data will help make adaptive management decisions based on monitoring data.
“AIM strategy provides a standardized approach for measuring natural resource conditions and trend on public lands. It provides quantitative data and tools to guide and justify policy actions, land uses and adaptive management decisions,” according to the BLM.
AIM’s standardized field tests cover uplands to provide information on vegetation, soil and habitat conditions to include bare ground, vegetation composition, vegetation height, proportion of large gaps between plant canopies and abundance of nonnative invasive plant species.
Tests also cover lotic areas, areas of flowing water, to provide data for wadeable streams and rivers across all BLM-managed lands and include temperature, bank stability and cover, floodplain connectivity and macroinvertebrate biological integrity.
AIM likewise adds in lentic areas, where water is still, to cover wetlands and floodplains and acts as a data bridge in the information gap between terrestrial and lotic areas.
The data provided can be used to seek additional funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Resource Conservation Service, stated the BLM email.