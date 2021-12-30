SIERRA VISTA — For as long as Vali Benson can remember, she has enjoyed writing.
“While growing up, I had a lifelong dream of becoming a writer, but I put that passion on hold until after I retired,” Benson said.
In April 2020, Benson published her first book, “Blood and Silver,” a story about the trials and triumphs of a 12-year-old girl in 1880s Tombstone.
“Since its release, my book has received some wonderful industry recognition,” Benson said. “In November, ‘Blood and Silver’ won first prize for fiction at the Arizona Literary Awards.”
In addition to the Arizona Literary Awards, the book won two awards at the 2021 San Francisco Book Festival. It was the only book to win two awards, taking home top honors in the History and Young Adult categories. Along with nine top awards, Benson’s first book has received positive reviews.
“I never expected my first book to have such a warm reception,” said Benson, who is planning a sequel.
“Blood and Silver” is a story about 12-year-old Carissa Beaumont who arrived in Tombstone in 1880 with her drug-addicted mother and her mother’s madam. They came from San Francisco at the height of Tombstone’s silver boom. Carissa lives in a brothel with her mother, Lisette, a prostitute whose life is controlled by her evil madam, Miss Lucille.
“Carissa is concerned about her mother’s health, and reaches out to a doctor for help," Benson said. "That’s when she learns her mother is being drugged with opium by Miss Lucille. The doctor tells Carissa about a Chinese immigrant named China Mary, a powerful woman who is Tombstone’s opium source. With the help of the doctor and China Mary, they gradually wean Lisette off the opium.”
Through China Mary’s influence, Carissa is able to get a job at Tombstone’s new Grand Hotel, which allows her to work with Mary’s 12-year-old niece. The two girls become best friends and when faced with disaster, they must work together to stay alive.
Benson made several trips to Tombstone while writing the book and became friends with some of the locals as she researched the town’s history.
“I learned a lot about Tombstone’s history, and did meticulous research,” she said. “The story is geared for teens and young adults, but all ages have enjoyed it. People from Great Britain and other parts of the world have read ‘Blood and Silver’ and were very complimentary. I guess it’s because foreigners love stories about the Wild West.”
The 142-page book is easy reading and laced with Tombstone’s intriguing history.
“Blood and Silver” can be purchased at the following Tombstone venues: Bird Cage Theatre; T Miller’s Mercantile and Boothill Graveyard.