SIERRA VISTA — An Arizona School Boards Association (ASBA) consultant met with Sierra Vista Unified School District board members Tuesday to present an overview of the search process for a new school district superintendent.
The board is seeking a replacement for Sierra Vista Superintendent Kelly Glass who announced her resignation in November, effective June 30 at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
Nicholas Clement will be serving as the school district’s consultant and facilitator through six different phases of the search process, to include the vacancy announcement, application screenings, finalist interviews, a community forum and contract negotiations. The vacancy announcement involves developing a profile for the school district, providing a list of position requirements and identifying a salary range for the position.
Clement, who retired as superintendent of Flowing Wells Unified School District six years ago, has served as consultant in superintendent searches for Naco Elementary School District as well as Tucson, Yuma and Ganado unified school districts, to name a few.
“As your consultant, my goal is to help the board find the highest qualified, best fit superintendent for your district,” Clement said at Tuesday’s meeting, where he walked the board through a series of timelines, starting with the vacancy announcement on Monday.
When the school board learned that Glass planned to leave Sierra Vista, members voted to solicit the services of a consultant firm, with ASBA as one of three. Board president Barbara Williams researched the firms and requested the bids, with the board deciding on ASBA as the best option for two reasons: the school district is an ASBA member, so it received a better rate from ASBA for its search services, and the district has a good working relationship with ASBA.
In addition, ASBA is a National School Boards Association federation with the ability to conduct searches with school board association members across the country.
While going through search guidelines, Clement said he expects the board to adhere to a moratorium on contact with the media, noting that as the district’s consultant, he will serve as spokesperson during the selection process. In addition, individual board members are asked not to have any contact with potential applicants, nor are applicants to contact board members, Clement said.
Candidates that fail to adhere to the “moratorium” recommendation could be removed from the applicant pool, Clement warned.
The board approved a superintendent search and selection overview that started with developing the school district profile, which Clement plans to post by Monday of next week, kicking off the first phase of the superintendent search, which also includes an applicant pool recruitment.
When board member Hollie Sheriff asked about how the district is doing in reference with timelines, Clement felt the district’s position looked good.
All applications are completed on the ASBA website, with March 2 as the closing date.
Throughout the entire candidate search, Clement said he will be available to board members to answer questions and provide assistance.
As the board moves forward in their search for a new superintendent, members are pleased with the process as outlined by Clement.
“I’m excited to be working with Dr. Clement because it’s obvious he’s a pro at this,” Williams said. “I speak for the whole board when I say that we’re committed to transparency and getting as much community input as possible as we move through the selection process. That’s why we’re excited about both the survey and community forum. We hope for a lot of participation from the public in this process.”