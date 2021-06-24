“The Last Gunfight: The Real Story of the Shootout at the O.K. Corral - and How it Changed the American West” by Jeff Guinn
This October will mark the 140th anniversary of southern Arizona’s most famous moment, a shootout in a vacant lot in Tombstone. The events of that day have reached mythic status, as author Jeff Guinn explains: “What has come to be called ‘the Gunfight at the O.K. Corral’ became a pivotal moment in American annals because misunderstandings, exaggerations, and outright lies about it provided impetus for future generations to form a skewed, one dimensional view of frontier history”
In earlier tellings of this story, such as “Helldorado” by Billy Breakenridge, “Wyatt Earp: Frontier Marshal” by Stuart N. Lake, and the films “My Darling Clementine” (fictionalized in the extreme) and “The Gunfight at the O.K. Corral”, Wyatt, Virgil and Morgan Earp along with their associate Doc Holliday, are cast as representatives of the law trying to keep the peace.
This meant that Frank and Tom McClaury and Ike and Billy Clanton were criminals and the proverbial “bad guys”. Those portrayals are accurate in a literal sense, but the story is so much more complicated than that, and the author shows us how the line between good and bad was often blurred on the frontier.
Using new source material from private collections, including diaries and Wyatt’s hand-drawn sketch of the shootout, Guinn admirably strips away a century of myth and legend and offers a much more balanced version of the story. Guinn has written extensively about the western United States including books about Bonnie and Clyde, Charles Manson, Pancho Villa and General Pershing, and Jim Jones and the Jonestown Massacre. He’s a gifted storyteller who writes in an entertaining style, capable of imparting vast amounts of information while remaining highly readable.
While his style and flow should be pleasing for casual readers, his book is extensively footnoted, making it suitable for even the most ardent scholars of the American West. It also contains several pages of relevant photographs, an extensive bibliography and a handy map of downtown Tombstone highlighting familiar landmarks and the locations where key events of the tale unfolded.
The story of the Gunfight at the O.K. Corral is about more than just a shootout. It’s also about the American West, the Arizona Territory, and a boomtown called Tombstone. It’s a story of silver mining, cattle rustling, and stagecoach robberies. It’s a story of wanderlust, greed and politics, but above all, it’s a story of eight men and their ambition for better, more prosperous lives for themselves. Fate brought them all to Tombstone by 1881, and their interactions there, both legal and illegal, brought them into conflict with one another.
Towards the end of the Civil War Wyatt and Morgan, who were too young to serve, went west to California from their Illinois home with their father. They were eventually joined there by Virgil, who had fought for the Union during the war. Thus began their vagabond existence, always chasing something better over the horizon. Guinn takes us along with them, which for Wyatt, meant stops in Wyoming, Arkansas, Missouri, Arizona Territory, Illinois, Kansas and Dakota Territory.
Like their father, Wyatt, Virgil and Morgan were jacks-of-all-trades, but unlike their father, they all gravitated towards law enforcement, and it was Virgil’s position as the city marshal in Tombstone that led to their fateful encounter with the Clantons and McLaurys.
Thanks to movies and books the background of the Brothers Earp is fairly well known, but the story of “the Cowboys”, a loose confederation of ranchers, farmers, rustlers and bandits to which the McLaurys and Clantons belonged, is much less well known. The author gives an excellent description of the conditions that led them west from Texas to the New Mexico boot heel and what became Cochise County.
The arrival of the Earps and their duties as lawmen brought the two factions repeatedly into conflict, and Guinn authoritatively explains all the twists and turns that brought them to that vacant lot on Fremont Street. The shootout itself lasted about 30 seconds with about 30 shots being fired, and Guinn provides us a detailed, blow-by-blow account of the action and its aftermath.
The Earps and Doc Holliday were tried for murder and we’re brought into the courtroom as they fight for their lives, and onto the streets of Tombstone to hear what it’s citizens and newspapers have to say about the affair. We follow along as the Cowboys seek revenge, and ride with Wyatt as he embarks on his “vendetta ride” to seek his own vengeance.
The book concludes with Wyatt in his later years as he helps craft the myths that Jeff Guinn so skillfully dissects. This is an impressive work of non-fiction and I would recommend it to anyone with an interest in history, particularly those who live in southern Arizona.