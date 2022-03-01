A young man serving the community has a bright future ahead.
Davonte Mims was recognized as the 2022 Boys and Girls Club Youth of the Year on Saturday, Feb. 26, when he and multiple speakers delivered speeches showcasing the benefits the organization has provided.
The Youth of the Year Breakfast honors one member of the Boys and Girls Club of Sierra Vista each year. It is part of a statewide competition at a city, state, regional and national level that allows a member the chance to earn scholarship money and name recognition.
Development Coordinator Demetrius Drake said that leadership, attitude, being a role model for others, education and the impacts one makes on the community are all important factors that qualifies a person to be named Youth of the Year.
“Every youth has their own story,” he said.
Drake said the significance of recognizing the Youth of the Year allows members to tell their life story, how they were able to overcome adversities and the impact they have had and will have on their community going into the future.
Drake said Mims' efforts have impacted the lives in the community.
“He’s learned a lot here,” he said. “He’s had definite club moments here and he’s a leader.”
During his time at the Boys and Girls Club, Mims has been involved with a program focusing on anti-bullying and became an advocate after seeing how the younger generation has been affected by it mentally.
He also has helped out in the organization’s kitchen and assisted with events for young members.
After graduating high school, Mims said he will join the military and wants to help serve in any way he can. He said his family has been active in the military, including the Marines, Army and Navy and is the main influence for enlisting.
“I know the club has given me a purpose and planted a seed to grow for me to become the best version here I can be,” Mims said.
Mims said he will look back fondly at the people he looked up to who devoted the time and energy in creating a memorable experience at the Boys and Girls Club.
Dr. Randall Roy, a Boys and Girls Club alumni member, delivered the keynote speech and began by saying that being a part of the Boys and Girls Club is an experience that stays with you and never goes away.
He credited the organization for teaching him early life lessons like respect, not to be fearful of losing and accepting while understanding the differences of others.
“I'd like you to know the club as a place where you will feel uncomfortable at times," Roy said. “You will get knocked down. You will lose a lot but more importantly you will learn to dust yourself off and get up again and again and again. You will grow, become more tolerant. You’ll learn to seek a better version of yourself. You’ll realize that quitting is not an option. That club members choose, because once a club kid, you’re always a club kid.”