While the number of breast cancer diagnoses increases each year, the survival rate is also on the rise.
Dr. James Marsh, a radiation oncologist at Cochise Oncology, said there are 300,000 cases of breast cancer a year in the United States. Most, he said, are invasive, which means the cancer has spread from other areas.
“The average risk of a woman in the United States developing breast cancer sometime in her life is about 13%,” the American Cancer Society said on their website. “This means there is a 1 in 8 chance she will develop breast cancer. This also means there is a 7 in 8 chance she will never have the disease.”
Although men can get breast cancer, Marsh said that there is a 1/1000 chance, while simply being a woman is a large risk factor for the disease. Other risk factors, according to Marsh, are family history, not having children and age. The average age for a breast cancer diagnosis is 60 years old. Marsh said one common misconception about breast cancer is that it is not as aggressive as a person ages — however, the reality is breast cancer is more aggressive the older a patient is.
According to The American Cancer Society’s website, roughly 268,600 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed, about 62,930 new cases of non-invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed and about 41,760 women will die from breast cancer in 2019.
Early detection has helped increase the survival rate of breast cancer patients. Marsh said he recommends people do self examinations in a warm shower as it “relaxes the skin and muscle which makes it easier to feel (tumors)” at least once month and annual mammograms starting at 40 years old for those who are at average risk.
“(The most common sign) of breast cancer is a painless lump in the breast that doesn’t fluctuate with the menstrual cycle,” he said. “Most lumps in pre-menopausal women are benign — cancer free.”
While most diagnoses are sporadic, Mars estimates 5 percent of breast cancer cases are caused by a genetic mutation. The most common mutations are BRAC1 and BRAC2. These genes can be screened for through genetic testing if there is a family history of breast cancer. Those with a strong family history of breast cancer and the gene mutation should start screening and testing earlier than 40 years old. Marsh recommends someone with a genetic mutation should start MRI and mammogram screenings at 25.
“A vast majority of cases, two-thirds to 70 percent, are detected through mammograms,” he said.
There are a number of treatment options for breast cancer, varying on the patient and the stages. The main two are a mastectomy or a lumpectomy. Marsh said many women think simply having their breasts removed will eliminate the cancer and prevent it from coming back. While that may happen there’s always a chance the cancer will return and radiation may be need in addition to the surgery. Marsh also added a lumpectomy in most cases is better as the statistics support the smaller surgery but mastectomies are more commonly done.
Marsh recommends a patient sits and talks with all members of their team (their surgeon, radiation oncologist and medical oncologist) so they have all their options explained as well as questions answered before choosing their treatment method.
Banner-University Medical Center Tucson, sends surgeons who specialize in breasts to their Sierra Vista clinic for consultations and follow up appointments.