The Cochise County Council For CASA sponsored a Christmas Shopping Event for all the children with an open case with the Department of Child Safety (DCS). This included children in Cochise County, Graham County and Greenlee County. The children and/or their care givers were able to spend $100 paid for by the Council representatives at these stores.
The events were held at the Walmart stores in Benson, Douglas, Safford, and Sierra Vista on Saturday, December 05 and Saturday, December 12.
The Council also offered a $100 Walmart gift card to those children with an open case with DCS in these counties and are living outside these three counties.
In total, the program provided $19,215 to brighten Christmas for these children. There were 120 children took were able to take advantage of the shopping event and spent $12,715. In addition, the CASA Council has sent out 65 Walmart gift cards worth $6,500.
The primary funding came from the very generous donations of individuals taking advantage of the Arizona Tax Credit for Qualified Foster Care Organizations. Additional funding came from the Fuel for Life Program sponsored by Southwest Gas. This would not have been possible without the generosity of these individuals and Southwest Gas.
The president of the Council, Sherriff Mark Dannels stated, “I am so proud that our community has allowed this council to support our youth in need by providing them a gift during the holiday season. Your CASA Council continues to work for our youth to ensure they are provided that extra support of normalcy throughout the year”.
The Cochise County Council for CASA is a volunteer financial support organization for the Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Program. The mission of the Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Program is to speak for the best interests of abused and neglected children in the courts. They promote and support quality volunteer representation for children to provide each child a safe, permanent, and nurturing home.
All children have a right to a home with loving people to care for them. Each year in the United States, more than three million children are reported abused, neglected or abandoned by their families. Nearly a half a million of them are removed from their homes and placed in foster care or institutions. Eventually, they end up as "Wards of the Court" and a Judge must decide their future. A child's future can easily get lost in an overburdened system.
Tragic stories of abuse and neglect make the headlines and statistics of brutalized children are often quoted in the media. Concerned citizens shake their heads and ask, "Why doesn't someone do something?” You don’t have to be a lawyer of social worker to be a volunteer. The program is simply looking for people with a desire to help abused children.
Submitted by Ned Letto