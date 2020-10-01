HUACHUCA CITY -- Overwhelmed by stuff? If you're looking for a great way to declutter your home, consider this upcoming yard sale in Huachuca City.
The town is hosting its annual fall garage sale on October 10 from 7 a.m. until noon at the Huachuca City Lions Den, 125 S. Huachuca Blvd.
Those who prefer to set up indoors can reserve a table for $10. Outside spaces are $5, and participants will need to bring their own tables.
"It's first come, first served for the inside tables," said Christy Hirshberg, one of the organizers. "Every year, we get a steady stream of people who come through our sale. It's always a fun way to see people and you can find get great deals on unique items. And it's a good way to sell some of the things around the house that you're no longer using."
For information about reserving a space, call or email Hirshberg at (520) 508-3120.