SIERRA VISTA — The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center has suspended all adoptions and viewing of animals until further notice as staff takes measures to prevent the spread of confirmed cases of parvo identified at the shelter today.
The animal shelter office will still be open for all other services and expects to resume typical adoption and animal viewing activities within about two weeks. Parvo is a highly contagious virus mainly affecting puppies and young dogs.
“We have to be extremely careful due to the highly infectious nature of this disease. Our staff is taking preventative measures to ensure we stop it from spreading and can begin offering adoptions again as soon as possible,” Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Supervisor Arleen Garcia says. “In the meantime, we urge pet owners to hold off on surrendering any animals to our shelter until we resume normal operations.”
Garcia was not immediately available Friday afternoon to speak with the Herald/Review for more information and specifics on the situation.
For more information, contact the Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center at (520) 458-4151.
Submitted by City of Sierra Vista spokesman Adam Curtis