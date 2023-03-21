Workers clear out debris left from a rain-soaked damaged roof on the Buena High School gymnasium last July following a severe storm that pounded the area. The Sierra Vista Unified School District Governing Board approved replacing the roof for nearly $9 million from the state’s Building Renewal Grant Funds during Tuesday's meeting.
SIERRA VISTA — It has been on the Sierra Vista Unified School District’s drawing board and wish list for awhile, but it’s now official: Buena High School’s 28-year-old roof is going to be replaced.
It’s a costly but necessary fix for BHS, which was constructed in 1995 and had a section over the school’s gymnasium severely battered during a storm last July.
The good news is the state is picking up the $9 million tab for the new roof.
At its March 21 meeting the SVUSD Governing Board approved the acceptance of $9,056,520 from the state’s Building Renewal Grant Funds for the roof.
Additionally, the board approved another $880,400.80 from the state’s school building renewal grants earmarked for weatherizing the high school. Scottsdale-based Sun Valley Builders has been awarded the contracts for the roof and weatherization for their proposal amounts of $8.8 million and $826,000, respectively.
SVUSD Public Information Officer Valerie Weller said school officials were not certain when the roofing project will start, but she thought it might begin in the summer and continue through next fall.
On July 26, 2022, Ensign Gym was pelted by a heavy rainstorm that slammed into Sierra Vista, and the roof of the high school’s gymnasium took a direct hit. About 6,000 square feet of roof over the east auxiliary “practice” gym where physical education classes are held was severely damaged by the sudden storm, which also caused havoc in Douglas as well.
The plywood and tar paper-based flat roof covering Ensign Gym is approximately 25,000 square feet.
“Superintendent Dr. Holmes went up on the roof and said it looked like a chunk of a tin can had been pulled back,” Weller told the Herald/Review the day after the storm.
Thanks to the quick-thinking actions by high school and district staff, the gymnasium’s hardwood floor was left unscathed when the group rolled up its collective sleeves and went to work. A 25-person team set up trash cans and placed tarps over the floor to protect it from the heavy rains that blasted the area for close to an hour.
With school set to begin the following week, it would have been a major financial blow for the district to repair a potentially-damaged floor, especially with school already in session.
It’s the second time this month the board has given a thumbs up for upgrading the district’s schools.
Two weeks ago, the board approved accepting more than $2 million from the state’s Building Renewal Grant Funds to upgrade and improve three Sierra Vista schools. OK’d was $1,640,622.40 to re-roof Joyce Clark Middle School, along with $555,990.60 to weatherize the school. Town & County Elementary School will also receive a new roof estimated at $4,318.21.
Along with funding school operations, the state of Arizona also funds construction of new schools as well as repairing and maintaining existing ones. At one time, Arizona had a building renewal formula that distributed dollars to every district each year. But lawmakers fully funded the formula only once and repealed it in 2019.
Now, schools must compete for building renewal grants. This year’s budget includes just less than $200 million for school building renewal grants. While this is more than the Legislature has ever provided for these grants, it is still below the nearly $300 million the building renewal formula would have provided and does not account for the more than $3 billion that schools did not receive going back to 2005.
