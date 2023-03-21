buena roof 1 (copy)

Workers clear out debris left from a rain-soaked damaged roof on the Buena High School gymnasium last July following a severe storm that pounded the area. The Sierra Vista Unified School District Governing Board approved replacing the roof for nearly $9 million from the state’s Building Renewal Grant Funds during Tuesday's meeting.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

SIERRA VISTA — It has been on the Sierra Vista Unified School District’s drawing board and wish list for awhile, but it’s now official: Buena High School’s 28-year-old roof is going to be replaced.

It’s a costly but necessary fix for BHS, which was constructed in 1995 and had a section over the school’s gymnasium severely battered during a storm last July.

