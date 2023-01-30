SIERRA VISTA — Impressive in their Class A cadet blue uniforms, Buena High's Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps drill team was equally impressive and military-crisp as the program hosted the the Huachuca Drill Meet that brought 14 competing schools to the BHS campus from as far away as Monument Valley near the Utah-Arizona border.

Buena's storied JROTC program — which began 42 years ago and has garnered distinctive awards as a highly-decorated cadet battalion in Arizona — didn't disappoint at the Jan. 28 drill competition sanctioned by the Arizona Interscholastic Association.

