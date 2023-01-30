SIERRA VISTA — Impressive in their Class A cadet blue uniforms, Buena High’s Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps drill team was equally impressive and military-crisp as the program hosted the the Huachuca Drill Meet that brought 14 competing schools to the BHS campus from as far away as Monument Valley near the Utah-Arizona border.
Buena’s storied JROTC program — which began 42 years ago and has garnered distinctive awards as a highly-decorated cadet battalion in Arizona — didn’t disappoint at the Jan. 28 drill competition sanctioned by the Arizona Interscholastic Association.
The top 14 cadets of the program’s 220-member battalion were in top form during the armed and unarmed drills in front of Fort Huachuca soldiers who served as volunteer judges for the meet.
Sharp and precise with exacting military precision while their non-functioning weapons were inspected during various drills, the team was spot-on and didn’t miss a beat.
“They are very dedicated to their drill sport, and they work hard at it,” said Buena JROTC instructor Sgt. Maj. Paul Heredia. “We are in a building phase (with the program). However, we took second place this year in other Arizona drill competition events. We hope to place fifth place overall or better.”
Still, watching the team perform set sequences with perfect rhythm and cadence under Armed Drill Team Captain Cadet Pfc. John DeJesus was as impressive as watching a military parade. They were disciplined, pinpoint accurate in each movement and error-free.
“We work really hard at this,” said DeJesus, a JROTC cadet for three years who is headed to the U.S. Air Force after he graduates in June. “I mean, we really work at it.”
The judges thought so, too. Several nodded in approval at Buena’s performances as the cadet team marched off following the judging. Buena took fifth place overall in six of the seven events it competed in.
While Higley High of Gilbert was the overall champion, BHS placed fifth in Armed Inspection, Armed Regulation, Unarmed Inspection, Unarmed Regulation, Varsity Color Guard and Challenged Guard.
Buena JROTC instructor Centoria Louden was immensely proud of the team and said it has worked its tail off to become as exacting and unit-tight as it has become. Unlike basketball or football, drill sport isn’t a three- or four-month activity.
“It’s a year-round sport, from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday, and they really work it,” she said. “Some of the schools competing here train five days a week. We’re one of the smallest companies here so our resilience and spirit is impressive to see.
“We have to race from one event to another because we have to compete in every drill event, almost like a decathlon.”
Armondo Tecco, whose son, Brandon, of Tucson Flowing Wells High School — one of 15 schools at the Huachuca Meet that trains five days per week — said he wakes his son up at 4:45 a.m. each day for practice time, or P.T., that goes from 5-6 a.m.
“Sure, it’s very early, and he doesn’t always like getting up then, but he does. He works his butt off with his team every single morning, and it shows.”
That kind of dedication paid off for Buena three years ago when it took home eight trophies — four in the armed category and four in the unarmed — and a second-place trophy when more than 200 JROTC cadets competed in the eighth Huachuca Challenge hosted by the Fighting Colt Battalion.
“We’re building this program back up,” Louden said. “We’re hoping this competition will drum up more support.”
This year the meet was smaller than those in the past the school has hosted when the parking lot was almost overflowing with cadets from competing schools.
“A lot of schools are coming off COVID-19 now, and the numbers are down substantially,” Louden said. “However, we have to host and participate to keep our accreditation. Fifteen schools from all over the state are here, and the lot is hardly full. We have another competition in Alhambra March 25, and I’m hoping things will be turned around by then.”
U.S. Army Pvt. Don Plopa, a 2022 BHS graduate stationed at Fort Huachuca and a volunteer judge at Saturday’s competition, was a platoon sergeant of Buena’s JROTC drill team last year. Like Louden, he noticed the smaller turnout this year.
“It’s kind of cool being back here watching this as a judge instead of being on the team,” he said. “We had 40 to 50 cadets in our company in my sophomore year, and it’s a pretty impressive drill team when you have that many marching at once.
“Obviously, COVID has put a big dent into this. All the schools that came to compete here had a lot of cadets, and this place was hopping. Still, it’s great to see Buena competing. You can tell how hard they’ve been working at this.”
One of the school’s more popular Career and Technical Education programs, JROTC has participated annually in the Veterans Day parade, flag retirement ceremonies, posting colors at football games, reciting the Pledge of Allegiance for morning announcements, conducting food drives, charity events and supporting American Legion and the VFW by serving food to veterans on a weekly basis.
“What they learn from this is not just performing military maneuvers in a precise way,” said Louden. “It’s about discipline and responsibility. It’s something that will help them towards becoming more well-rounded, responsible adults.
“And that’s huge.”