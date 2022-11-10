SIERRA VISTA — Smartly dressed in their Army blue service uniforms, 22 Buena JROTC cadets stood solemn and dignified with the backdrop of the Huachuca Mountains shadowing the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial.
But this was much more revered than a show of colors.
It was about a student battalion hosting a flag retirement ceremony and paying its respects for American flags no longer serviceable, a somber graveside ceremony that still managed to stir emotions of those who attended Thursday’s Veterans Day observance that began with an invocation by Cadet Capt. Nickolaus Thomas.
Cadet Capt. Charlie Ross, Cadet Cpl. Adyson Brame, Cadet Pfc. Norvin Myers, Cadet Pfc. Riley Keneller and Cadet Pvt. Hailey Maury served as the color guard details.
When flags become worn as a serviceable emblem, they’re retired with honor, especially America’s flag that has stood as a symbol of freedom to a nation for more than 225 years.
Which they were, thanks to the 22 Buena JROTC strong, who later placed close to 200 retired flags of various sizes in a round brick firepit, where they were lit and cremated as the bugle call of taps played by Cadet Cpl. Keahi Rivera Legaspi, Cadet Capt. Caleb Brock and JROTC instructor Sgt. Maj. Paul Heredia echoed across the cemetery.
Representatives from Disabled American Veterans, American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars gathered for the ceremony, where they were joined by members of the community to honor the nation’s flag while Cadet Command Sgt. Maj. Maverick Hardgrave, Cadet Lt. Col Mackenzie Wielebinski, Cadet Maj. Isaiah Robison and Cadet Operations Sgt. Maj. Aysha Genera gave moving speeches.
The event was also highlighted by the Buena Rhythmic Choir, comprised of Bekkett Wolfe, Serenity Hamilton, Megan Gregory, Ashley Bjarano, Isabella Scuderi, Sophia Chavez, Ben Squires, Alex Brobst, Nycolas Leming and Caleb Bingham, who sang the national anthem.
Buena’s JROTC didn’t learn how to host a flag retirement ceremony overnight.
Cadets worked long and hard, learning every minute procedure thanks to the school’s three JROTC instructors Sgt. 1st Class Centoria Louden, retired; 1st Sgt. Todd Blanton, retired; and Heredia, also retired, who have at least 20 years of a professional military Army experience from different occupational careers.
One of the school's more popular Career and Technical Education programs, JROTC has been an integral part of the Sierra Vista community for 42 years, participating annually in the Veterans Day parade, flag retirement ceremonies, posting colors at football games, reciting the Pledge of Allegiance for morning announcements, conducting food drives, charity events, and supporting American Legion and the VFW by serving food to veterans on a weekly basis.
“Our battalion began in 1980, and currently we have 88 males and 60 females, which is a 4:3 ratio,” explained Heredia. “While JROTC uses a lot of Army-based techniques to increase one’s leadership potential, it’s not the stereotypical, ‘Get yelled at and participate in gruesome PT (physical training).’
“JROTC is like a family that encourages each other to be the best they can be. There’s constant feedback and motivation to help young females develop their leadership styles. There’s also no obligation to join the military either, so it’s a great way to learn how to use your voice and gain confidence. Cadet Lt. Col. Mackenzie Wielebinski is our female student battalion commander.”
The group also hosts a military ball, a battalion picnic, a cadet leadership course, team competitions in air rifle, drill team events and an annual car wash fundraiser.
The program has garnered distinctive awards as a highly-decorated cadet battalion in Arizona.
In 2019, Buena received eight trophies, four in the armed category and four in the unarmed, and a second-place trophy when more than 200 JROTC cadets competed in the eighth Huachuca Challenge, a competition hosted by the Buena High School Fighting Colt Battalion.
But when it comes to taking home the bacon, the Buena JROTC CyberPatriot team — which has been an established part of the program since 2009 — won the national competition in 2011 and 2014. Last year, the team competed virtually and sailed through the preliminary competitions, finishing in first place in the state competition and winning the semifinal title, qualifying for the national finals.
“Our CyberVengers team actually took first place in Arizona in March of 2022 and went to the nationals and placed in the top 10,” said Heredia.
Last year was doubly special when it was named the Honor Unit with Distinction in 2022, a status that doesn’t come easy.
“We again received our Honor Unit of Distinction by passing our JROTC Program accreditation with a 98%,” said Heredia. “It occurs every three years. Our students are evaluated on their portfolios, drill and ceremony, a continuous improvement briefing with statistics and powerpoint presentation, and service learning brief slides are presented. Instructors are evaluated as well as our teacher portfolio. Cadet uniforms are inspected, and cadets are asked questions from their portfolios and inspection questions.”
The draw for the popular CTE elective program in a military community like Sierra Vista seems only natural.
“We normally have eighth-graders from the middle school come around March, and they visit the different programs,” Heredia said. “We have set up in the Rothery Center with all other programs from the high school with a demonstration of our teams. We have parents stationed at Fort Huachuca that encourage their child to attend JROTC for leadership opportunities. We also have college scholarships that students are interested in and decide to stay for the experience and leadership.”
The program is anything but a cakewalk; cadets stay in top shape.
“We conduct physical fitness, and cadets must pass a cadet challenge consisting of a 1-mile run, crunches, pushups, shuttle run and other activities,” Heredia said. “Each cadet is scored on age and gender. They can earn a national award if they hit over a certain score. I don’t want kids to be afraid of physical fitness — we gradually get them where they need to be physically-wise.”
For information, contact Heredia at paul.heredia@svps.k12.az.us or call 520-515-2838.