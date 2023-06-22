food drive

From left, Martin Carillo, Scott Sessions, Paul and Lorna Whitehead, JD Rottweiler, Heather Baze, Stan Garner and Walter Pritchard help kick-off the Cochise County food drive.

 Submitted

The week of June 18-25, Cochise County will conduct a food drive to help those in need in our community. Collection boxes have been placed around the county to collect food donations.

The Food Drive is spearheaded by The Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona, Pauline Fredericks (President of Saint Vincent de Paul), and Salvation Army Captains Ty and Heather Baze.

