The week of June 18-25, Cochise County will conduct a food drive to help those in need in our community. Collection boxes have been placed around the county to collect food donations.
The Food Drive is spearheaded by The Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona, Pauline Fredericks (President of Saint Vincent de Paul), and Salvation Army Captains Ty and Heather Baze.
Becky Smyth, Community Outreach Coordinator of The Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona, said, “We need a purpose to build a sense of community to help those in need.” She noted that the purpose of this food drive is to bring the community together while raising awareness of needs in Cochise County.
To kick-start the County food drive, a truckload of food from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints arrived in Sierra Vista, on June 15. The delivery included 24 pallets of food that St. Vincent de Paul and Salvation Army will distribute to local church groups and other groups that care for the hungry and the needy.
Heather Baze, stated, “We are super blessed to partner with The LDS Church, in kicking off this food drive. Words cannot truly express how this is going to help this community. We are looking more toward the partnership rather than just a food drive.”
Nathan Williams, President of the Sierra Vista Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints noted, “This delivery will be a jump start on the Countywide Food Drive that begins on the 18th of June. It will be a significant blessing for many in the county!”
This delivery would not have been possible without the generosity of local businesses. Lawley Motors provided a location for the food delivery. David Levitt, owner of Sierra Cycle, provided the forklift to unload the pallets and Walter Pritchard operated the forklift.
“We are glad to help out in any way we can,” Levitt said.
Stan Garner, of St. Vincent de Paul, feels that the food donated by the Church of Jesus Christ is going to allow them to help more people. “The accounting of where the food goes will be a good thing for more people,” he stated.
“The purpose of this Cochise County Food Drive is a test—to try it out and see if it works,” said Pauline Fredericks. “There has been a lot of work put in toward this end.”
If you would like to join this community effort to support the local food banks in providing food for those in need, you can drop off your food donation in one of the collection boxes placed around the county.
