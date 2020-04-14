WASHINGTON, D.C. — Should the COVID-19 pandemic stop construction of the border wall? Should the money for the wall be diverted to assist in the fight against the virus?
These are questions asked by 109 environmental, religious and civil rights organizations and eminent domain attorneys as they seek to stop contractors from accessing private lands in Texas and across the southern border to build the border barrier during the pandemic. They wrote a letter to Attorney General William Barr, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Acting Secretary of Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Chad Wolf on March 24.
Among the organizations signing the letter were: Sierra Club, Center for Biological Diversity, Borderlands Restoration Network, Defenders of Wildlife, Frontera Audubon, Great Old Broads for Wilderness, Madrean Archipelago Wildlife Center, Southern Border Communities Coalition, Southwest Environmental Center and Wild Earth Guardians.
Much of the land along the border is privately owned and the owners want a halt to the process of eminent domain, the taking of their land for public use. Recently, the government filed three more motions for takings through eminent domain in south Texas.
They insist the Trump Administration “recognize the life-threatening risks of continuing border wall construction during the crisis and order departments to halt it immediately.”
The federal actions risk the spread of COVID-19 in Southern border communities and the continuance of the construction places “undue strain on border communities whose main focus is survival.” It also “strips away precious resources from the federal government that should be used to respond to the crisis and ensure that communities are prepared to stop the spread of the virus,” they said.
Attorneys for the groups argued, “While millions of everyday people are working to fight a real national emergency, we demand your agencies prioritize their safety in this time. The risk COVID-19 presents to our communities, our families, our lives, is simply too great to be ignored for the sake of continuing border wall construction.”
Efrén Olivares, the Legal Director of the Racial and Economic Justice Program at the Texas Civil Rights Project representing people along the border, said, “These takings are directly affecting people’s homes. These clients live on this land. They want to send contractors to come in and take their homes, while they’re supposed to be sheltering in place. It’s unbelievable.”
Outreach Coordinator for the Texas Civil Rights Project Robert Lopez commented, “The administration is using the pandemic as cover to go after Texas landowners more aggressively than before. Residents have shelter in place orders while the government has increased lawsuits against them to take their land at a courthouse that’s dangerous for them to go to right now. One of our clients is 75 years old sheltering in place with his kids and grandkids, and the administration wants to send surveyors there immediately.”
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said in a statement it remained “committed to fulfilling our responsibilities” in supervising wall construction along the U.S.-Mexico border.
“We are taking deliberate and prudent steps, following all government and CDC guidelines, to continue operations at the southern border. As the guidance changes, decisions will be made as to how contractor employees will be affected,” the agency said in the statement. No additional details on the steps being taken were provided.
Now, Arizona Reps. Raúl M. Grijalva (D) and Ann Kirkpatrick (D), as well as Texas Rep. Filemon Vela (D) and Mississippi Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D), the House Homeland Security Committee Chairman, have joined the effort.
Their letter to Wolf, Barr and Esper demanded “an immediate halt to border wall construction” to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The lawmakers highlighted the wasteful spending of federal funds on a border wall during a pandemic and the likelihood that an outbreak of COVID-19 could quickly overwhelm small border communities.
The representatives’ letter, released April 8 with a statement to the press, noted, “In many of the counties where border wall construction is ongoing, local governments have issued emergency declarations. Landowners need to shelter in place, not deal with outsiders coming onto their properties and into their homes under the guise of eminent domain interactions.”
“As the rest of the country shuts down to stop the spread of COVID-19, construction crews continue building Trump’s vanity wall with billions of dollars in stolen funds,” Grijalva said. “The presence of large construction crews in small border towns threatens the health of those communities where they are already underprepared to deal with the coming public health emergency. It’s time for the Administration to stop putting lives at risks, end the waste of government funds for this vanity project, and shut down border wall construction once and for all.”
Kirkpatrick emphasized, “The President’s border wall has already put our environment and border communities at risk. To continue border construction right now is reckless, and puts more Southern Arizonan families and construction workers’ lives at risk. Border wall construction will not cure this global pandemic, strong health care and science will. The President and this administration must halt all border construction and instead prioritize facts. Economic resources and efforts should be focused on fighting this unprecedented health crisis, saving lives, not bulldozing our communities.”
The lawmakers wrote, “There is no time to spare. Border wall construction should have been halted weeks ago. We continue to urge that the Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Defense, including the Army Corps of Engineers, immediately halt all wall projects. The Defense, Justice and Homeland Security departments have the power to redirect their resources during this most critical time where they are needed most: ending this pandemic.”
They also remarked workers involved in the border wall construction are “congregating in small border towns that do not have the infrastructure to combat a large COVID-19 outbreak. In Ajo, Arizona there is one market, no drugstore, and no hospital, and many small border communities face a similar reality.”
Southern Border Communities Coalition Director Vicki B. Gaubeca added in the press release, “Our number one priority should be to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and save lives, and we do that by staying at home. Instead of focusing finite resources on the public health crisis, the administration is continuing to build a wall in a blatant disregard for social distancing guidelines and the advice of public health experts. This is dangerous and beyond irresponsible. We urge the administration to stop placing workers and communities at risk by immediately ceasing border wall construction, and by providing the resources and support needed to fight COVID-19.”
The Herald/Review was told to contact U.S. Customs and Border Protection for comments. As of this publication, no answer has been received.