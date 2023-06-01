civimpact 1 - 8

Canyon Vista Medical Center recently published its community benefit report for the 2022 calendar year.

 Submitted

Canyon Vista Medical Center (CVMC) recently published its community benefit report for the 2022 calendar year. The annual report outlines the various ways the hospital continues to invest in the health and economic vitality of southern Arizona as part of its mission of making communities healthier.

“Canyon Vista Medical Center, and our heritage organizations, have been proud to call Sierra Vista our home, and as a leader in our community, we are continually seeking ways to make a positive impact for those we serve,” said Shaun Phillips, chief executive officer (CEO) of CVMC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?