Canyon Vista Medical Center (CVMC) recently published its community benefit report for the 2022 calendar year. The annual report outlines the various ways the hospital continues to invest in the health and economic vitality of southern Arizona as part of its mission of making communities healthier.
“Canyon Vista Medical Center, and our heritage organizations, have been proud to call Sierra Vista our home, and as a leader in our community, we are continually seeking ways to make a positive impact for those we serve,” said Shaun Phillips, chief executive officer (CEO) of CVMC.
“This year’s report underscores our ongoing commitment to providing the highest quality care possible – both inside and outside our hospital walls.”
CVMC’s 2022 community benefit report highlights its continued efforts to meet the growing healthcare needs of its community through welcoming new providers, expanding and adding service lines and continually investing in its facilities and healthcare technology.
For example, in 2022, Canyon Vista Medical Center added 109 providers in general surgery, neurology, midwifery and neonatal care; and made more than $2.4 million in capital improvements, including a new CT scanner, a Da Vinci Xi surgical robot and a card access & security system.
Additionally, CVMC made a donation of more than $8.5 million in health services to those in need, demonstrating its continuous commitment to ensuring everyone has access to care, regardless of their ability to pay.
CVMC is also devoted to creating environments where providers want to practice and employees want to work.
In 2022, the hospital distributed more than $57.6 million in salaries, wages and benefits for its more than 615 employees, while contributing more than $278.5 thousand in professional development and tuition assistance so all its employees can have the opportunity to learn, grow and improve the care they provide their patients.
Last year, the organization paid more than $15.3 million in local and state taxes, while also continuing its support of local activities and organizations committed to serving the region, including the Legacy Foundation’s Community Health Fund, the Boys and Girls Club of Sierra Vista, The Salvation Army, The Huachuca 50 and National Night Out, to name a few.
“We are incredibly grateful for the continued support of our community who entrusts us with their care and for the hard work and dedication of our providers, employees and volunteers who make it all possible, “said Phillips.
“As we look ahead to the future, we remain committed to honoring our legacy while further enhancing the many ways we serve our neighbors and communities.”
