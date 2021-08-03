I have talked about the community benefits offered by local farmers’ markets before, but today I would like to take it to another level. We know that building trust between a farmer and his neighbors, and providing a pleasant environment to share this trust and friendship is a major benefit of a farmers’ market. Farmers’ markets also share in the local economy by returning more than three times as much of their sales to their local economies. Where do you think the revenue from the main grocery stores in town go? I’ll bet it’s not in Sierra Vista.
That is just one aspect of a farmer’s market for us, but I want to introduce you to another factor you may not even be aware of, “Care Farming.” Farmers’ markets can also contribute to a healing benefit for those of us who are less fortunate to live a life free of some debilitating illness.
A definition of what care farming is in simple terms “a place where the therapeutic use of farming practices are put into place to facilitate a healing process.” I will show you how this ties in with our Farmers’ Market a little later in this article.
The idea of a care farm may sound like a new concept, but it isn’t. They have been in existence in other parts of the world for about 70 years or so. The first recognized care farm cropped up (pardon the pun) in the Netherlands in 1949 and grew at a pace of one per year until 1995. Then they boomed. While care farms are a relatively new idea in the US, there are thousands of care farms in European countries, 1,100 of them in the Netherlands, a 1000 in Norway, 900 in France, 675 in Italy, 300 in Belgium and 230 in the UK.
Contrast this with the care farms, still numbering in the dozens, here in the entire North American hemisphere, where research and institutional support for these therapeutic farms is still sorely lacking. These care farms, known as therapeutic farm communities in America, could and do provide crucial health benefits for mental, physical, and emotionally impaired individuals for a diverse variety of vulnerable populations. The oldest of these communities is a 700-acre property in Massachusetts, established in 1913 by Will and Agnes Gould called the “Gould Farm.” Their idea started by inviting people with emotional and psychiatric vulnerabilities to come to the farm and help them work the farm and share the joy and challenges of daily life in a kind and caring environment where peers, volunteers, staff members, and their families all live together.
More than one person has exclaimed that “gardening is therapy”. Nor is there just a benefit from the delicious fresh vegetables, there is also a health benefit attached to the process of gardening, both physical and mental.
In the late 1700s a prominent doctor and a Declaration of Independence signer, Dr. Benjamin Rush, documented that the benefits of garden settings and digging in gardens were significant factors in recovery for patients with mental illness. About 200 years later, the first U.S. horticultural therapy curriculum was established in 1972 as part of the mental health program at Kansas State University.
There is a special affect to viewing green plants in indoor living and working spaces that tend to perk up your spirits and your sense of well-being. Studies show that caring for that plant seems to add more benefits. This is particularly true for people facing challenging personal circumstances beyond their control that negatively affect physical and emotional health. A study done at an assisted living home showed that versus non-gardening residents, the gardeners had much higher self-ratings of health, happiness, and quality of life and, as an extra benefit, required less staff care, were more alert and social, and took greater responsibility for their actions and choices.
From a more medicinal perspective, these studies also showed that gardening reduces stress, tension and anxiety. This is based on assessing the amount of cortisol, a hormone the body produces in response to stress, in patients who are exposed to gardening.
As such community gardens offer great promise in helping people suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and drug or alcohol dependency, or mental disorders. It has been found that working together, tending gardens and growing food, in particular, improves self-esteem, teamwork, social interaction, planning, problem solving and coping skills. Hopefully it also instills a passion for gardening and community that will continue throughout the rest of their lives.
Imagine now that you are a family with a family member in the “Spectrum”, a disorder characterized by difficulties in social interaction, verbal and nonverbal communication, and repetitive behaviors. I am talking about Autism Spectrum Disorder or ASD for short.
You as the parent are reaching out for any way to get through to your child with love and a way to give them a moment of peace or a chance to create something that they can be proud of or at least content with of what they have accomplished. Some have this chance through art or music and some find it in gardening.
Gardening has many benefits for those with ASD, but three of the primary ones are quiet fascination and stimuli reduction, the ability to follow direction, and tactile sensory integration.
According to a book titled “With People in Mind. Design And Management Of Everyday Nature” written by Kaplan, Kaplan, and Ryan, they state that quiet fascination can “come from the setting itself, from the sound patterns, the motion, the intensity of forms and color”. A study showed that 72% of the participants in gardening had slightly to significantly less anxiety when engaging in the garden and with horticultural therapy activities in comparison to other daily tasks.
Autism also seems to cause difficulty with shifting attention from one task to another or changing routine. Part of the same study was to get the gardening participants to follow steps in order to complete their gardening tasks. With a hand-over-hand technique used by the therapists, 77 percent of participants were observed being slightly to significantly more responsive to a multiple-step process and able to repeat that process without instruction.
The last benefit to be addressed was the sensory integration focused on the tactile system. With a dysfunction in the tactile system of people with ASD, actions such as retreating when being touched or helped, and overall avoidance of getting one’s hands dirty are common. The therapist encouraged and helped to slowly introduce the sensation of soil, plant material, and water to the gardeners. They were encouraged to touch, rub, and smell numerous plants with interesting textures and aromas along with the soil and water. As time progressed, the reactions to the tactile sensations not only became less reserved but the patients became more fascinated with the soil and the plants.
Now that we have come full circle, it is time to tie this all together. I would like to introduce to you the Echoing Hope Ranch, from down the road in Hereford.
Their mission statement, as stated on the website https://echoinghoperanch.org/ehr-home/about-us/ is “Echoing Hope Ranch’s (EHR’s) mission is growth, discovery and lifelong learning in safe and respectful homes and communities for adults and teens with autism and other developmental disabilities.”
EHR started in 2009 as a place where both kids and adults living with ASD can find peace and a chance for a better quality of life, while at the same time live in a supportive environment in Southern Arizona. The inspiration for EHR came from the life of a young man suffering with ASD by the name of Chris Guerrero. His mother Marla Guerrero and Harlie Garcia another mother with an autistic child, formed the ranch from the experiences and concerns of theirs and other families, struggling with striving to ensure happy, productive lives for their now adolescent and adult loved ones.
The ranch, once the sleepy San Pedro Bed and Breakfast, owned and run for many years by Walter Kolbe and his family, runs along the quiet San Pedro River, shaded by cottonwood trees and offering beautifully stunning mountain views, provides residential services for up to 10 adults, 18 and over, “ranchers” with autism. It is staffed with professionals that work 24/7 to provide support in helping the residents gain the skills necessary to complete daily chores, grooming, planning, participating in recreational activities and leisure skills, and improving social & communication skills. These ranchers get to work with animals or the gardens, swim, hike, exercise, or to create art masterpieces and crafts. Ranchers also get the opportunity to take part in paid work projects like growing produce for sale to our local neighbors at our Farmers’ Market. This is part of the ranch’s Community Supported Agriculture program.
As a special treat I have been told that they will be having zucchini bread this week at the Market. Whatever you seek in the way of produce, you can’t go wrong. Remember they are a non-profit so all the money earned goes back into the care of the residents of the ranch. If nothing else, stop by and get a hat, or a t-shirt or shopping bag.
If you miss them at the Farmers’ Market you can always pay a visit to the ranch Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM and check out what they have to offer.
Please note:
The National Alliance on Mental Illness Southeastern Arizona (NAMI SEAZ) will be at the market this Thursday, with information about the free mental health services they provide in our community. They will also have info about their upcoming Sky Island Tour Bicycle Ride on October 2. This fun event offers rides choices of 5, 20, 30, 44, and 62 miles, and benefits NAMI SEAZ. Visit skyislandtour.com for more info.
Also, it’s canning season! There will be a FREE pressure canner gauge test at the BASA/Master Gardener booth this Thursday. Bring your canner lid the gauge or bring just the gauge and it will be tested for accuracy. Just 1 pound error can cause 10% decrease in sterilization value and 2 pound error can cause 30% in sterilization value over 20 minutes of processing. The gauges lose accuracy as they get older. It is recommended to test gauges every year.
We are looking forward to seeing you all at this coming week’s Market. For more information on all our vendors and the products they will be bringing, please see this week’s Farmers’ Market newsletter at www.sierravistafarmersmarkets.com. Also, check out our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/sierravistafarmersmarket/.
Submitted by “Uncle” Ralph Waldermuth