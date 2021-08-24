Anthony Vildas and the children of the Carmichael Boys and Girls Club accept a donation of five Chromebooks and printers from Sue Maurer. Pictured from front left: Isabel Sharp, Dallas Bright, Sebastian Sharp, Austin Bright, Sophia Sharp and Lana White. Back row from left: Liliana Flores, Sue Maurer and Anthony Vildas.
When Sue Maurer contacted the Education Foundation of Sierra Vista, she was looking for a way to help a few students with a generous technology donation. Sue had been looking for a way to use her federal stimulus check to help others. When she found a fantastic offer on the Home Shopping Network for computers and printers, she knew she had to act! She purchased five sets of the HP Chromebooks and printers and made contact with the Education Foundation.
Sue originally wanted to gift a Chromebook/printer set to five different children in the Sierra Vista Unified School District, to help students who did not have access to this technology in their homes. Kriss Hagerl, President of the Education Foundation visited with Sue and together they determined the gift would benefit countless children at the Carmichael Elementary School Boys and Girls Club after school program. When Kriss contacted Anthony Vildas, Carmichael Club House Director, he gratefully accepted the gift for the children attending the new west end program.
The Carmichael Club House opened in September of 2020 and after a tenuous beginning during the year of COVID turmoil, they are continuing to build the new program and are accepting new enrollment. Anthony and the children are looking forward to getting the computer lab set up for the students as quickly as possible. The children will use the computers for completion of school work and the Club will facilitate a portion of their Leadership Program using the new technology.
Sue’s gift will make a huge difference for countless children in the years ahead. To find out how you can help the children and teachers of Sierra Vista Unified School District, go to www.Efofsv.org or email the Foundation at efofsv@gmail.com.