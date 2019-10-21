carr house day of the dead
The Carr House will be open on Sunday, Oct. 27, for Dia de los Muertos activities.

 Friends of the Huachuca Mountains photo

Carr House will be open for Day of the Dead activities from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27.

Mike Foster’s Day of the Dead videos filmed in Sonora and Sinaloa will be shown, and talks will be given in the auditorium at 12:30 p.m. and again at 1:30 p.m. Displays including open altars will be available all day long throughout the house and outside, and traditional refreshments will be available starting at about 11:30 a.m.

Space is limited; plan to arrive early.

Carr House is located on Carr Canyon Road, 2.1 miles from the intersection of Highway 92 at the Mesquite Tree Restaurant.

Submitted by Carolyn Santucci

