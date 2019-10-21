Carr House will be open for Day of the Dead activities from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27.
Mike Foster’s Day of the Dead videos filmed in Sonora and Sinaloa will be shown, and talks will be given in the auditorium at 12:30 p.m. and again at 1:30 p.m. Displays including open altars will be available all day long throughout the house and outside, and traditional refreshments will be available starting at about 11:30 a.m.
Space is limited; plan to arrive early.
Carr House is located on Carr Canyon Road, 2.1 miles from the intersection of Highway 92 at the Mesquite Tree Restaurant.
Submitted by Carolyn Santucci