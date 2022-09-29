SIERRA VISTA — Captivated by classic cars? How about the newer models?
If so, drive over to Veterans Memorial Park on Oct. 8 for the 34th annual “Cars in the Park” where as many as 300 vehicles of all vintages, makes and models will be on display.
Organized by the Sierra Vista Car Club, the annual show draws hundreds of automobile enthusiasts of all ages every year.
“This event supports automotive programs at Cochise College and Buena High School,” said Kim DePew, long-time car club member and one of the show organizers. “The Sierra Vista Club got its start in 1988, and my husband, Dan, and I have been members since. Dan has had an interest in cars for years, and we’ve enjoyed the friends we’ve made through the car club and hosting the show.”
Gary Skogheim, who has served as chairman of the show committee for 15 years, said in past shows people have come from all over the state, New Mexico and Texas to participate in the annual event.
“We’ve made a few changes to the show over the years,” he said. “Instead of 25 classes, we now have one best of show, 15 top awards and five cash drawings.”
There will be a raffle with 17 different opportunities for both spectators and show participants to win baskets.
“We run oldies music all day long, we have 55 different vendors booths and several food vendors. There’s something for everyone,” Skogheim said.
All those who enter the show receive a dash plaque as part of their packet.
Larry York has been a Sierra Vista Car Club member since 1991.
He and his wife own two classic cars in addition to their daily drivers. One is a custom 1956 Chevy that his wife gave him as a project car on their 20th anniversary in 1990.
“The car has gone through two restorations over the years, with lots of help from fellow club members, friends, and my two sons,” York said. “I had a similar car when I was in high school that my wife, who was my sweetheart then, and I cruised around in back in the ‘60s.”
York’s other car is a 1935 resto rod, part original and part street rod.
“We purchased the ’35 several years ago from Dick Adams, who is the original owner of The Diner on Highway 92.”
Adams found the car in a barn in Tennessee and bought it from the original owner, making the Yorks its third owner.
“Several of the club’s members have great stories about their cars,” York said. “My wife and I enjoy the social aspect of being SVCC members. We like going with other club members and friends to car shows, especially those that include a weekend trip out of town.”
For the upcoming show, York said he may be bringing the ‘56 Chevy to display at Jimmy Gaboury’s Auto Resto Services booth.
“Jimmy did the original frame off body restoration and paint in the mid ‘90s, and the second body and paint restoration in 2020,” he said.
For more “stories under the hood,” Skogheim urges the community to stop by Veterans Memorial Park the day of the show.
“This event is planned as a fun day in the park for motorheads of all ages,” he said. “We’re hoping for a great day and would really like to see a lot of young people there.”
