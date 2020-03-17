PHOENIX — Though the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on Monday construction on the border wall replacement through Cochise, Santa Cruz and Pima counties within the Tucson Sector of the U.S. Border Patrol (BP), later that day U.S. Customs and Border Protection asked for public input on the proposed barriers.
Comments will be accepted through Wednesday, April 15, on plans to construct approximately 74 miles of border barrier projects, including areas where the existing barrier no longer meets the Border Patrol’s operational needs, stated Paul Enriquez, CBP Acquisition, Real Estate and Environmental Director, in a press release. Maps of the locations of construction on the border in each of the counties were included.
In April and May last year, CBP solicited input on border barrier projects and feedback from both comment periods will be considered during the environmental review process, stated Enriquez.
Locals, however, prefer a public meeting to talk about these concerns and suspect the CBP is sidestepping a heartfelt request to be heard.
Resident Roger McManus commented, “I may be wrong, but I never expected them to build a wall on the river. What they built on the Santa Cruz and adjacent floodplain was a causeway with large arches at the base. Of course, that area is much larger than the crossing of the San Pedro at the border. It does not negate oversight by the public and non-government experts.
“The issue here is meaningful engagement with the public and outside expertise. If it can't be done in person, we can organize it electronically. The current request for comments is a ploy right out of their playbook. ... They will just cite the exercise as legitimizing a new normal for our democracy. I have been through that before and it is a cynical waste of time.”
Jeff Sturges, one of the organizers of a protest of any barrier across the river in January, remarked, “I think that Roger is correct that the request for comments is a ploy to claim later that they followed a democratic process as they do exactly what they intend to do. ... I also understand that there is some serious talk in Congress about redirecting funds for the wall to deal with the Covid-19 emergency. I think that we may soon be granted an inadvertent stay on this whole obscene wall business.”
Environmental groups not giving up
Laiken Jordahl, with the Center for Biological Diversity, said in an email, “We will be submitting comments. But it’s important to note that this comment period is a completely meaningless exercise. DHS has refused to hold a single public meeting about border wall construction in Arizona, and they still haven’t responded to the detailed comments we submitted against wall construction last year. ”
Dan Millis, Sierra Club borderlands campaign coordinator, responded in an email, “Sierra Club, ACLU and Southern Border Communities Coalition are challenging DHS's border wall construction projects in court, specifically the projects funded with money stolen from the Defense Department such as the walls planned and under construction through Pima and Cochise counties, and those cases are ongoing. As DHS announces more projects like these, we are working to add them to our legal challenge."
The CBP project overview
According to Enriquez, CBP will “replace approximately 24 miles of existing primary pedestrian barrier with new steel bollard fencing, construct approximately seven miles of new steel bollard fencing and replace approximately one mile of existing secondary barrier with new steel bollard fencing” in Cochise County.
The projects also include the installation of a linear ground detection system, road construction or refurbishment and the installation of lighting, which will be supported by grid power and include embedded cameras.
The map for Cochise County indicates 14.5 miles of dilapidated or outdated fencing will be replaced with the new 30-foot, steel bollard-style wall set in concrete east of the Naco Port of Entry (POE) and will tie in with the existing wall.
At the Naco POE, an additional 0.8 miles of “new secondary border barrier” will be installed.
To the west of the Naco POE, another 8.7 miles of the existing border wall will be replaced up to the San Pedro River. On the map it appears there will be no additional barriers at the river.
Then, west of the river, two more miles of new border barrier will be installed through the Coronado National Memorial.
In Pima County, CBP will replace approximately seven miles of existing primary pedestrian barrier with new steel bollard fencing and construct approximately eight miles of new steel bollard fencing.
In Santa Cruz County, CBP will construct approximately 25 miles of new steel bollard fencing and replace approximately two miles of existing primary pedestrian barrier and vehicle barrier with new steel bollard fencing.
What the CBP wants
“CBP is seeking input on potential impacts to the environment, culture, quality of life, and commerce, including potential socioeconomic impacts. CBP is conducting environmental site surveys and assessments and is gathering data and input from state and local government agencies, federal agencies, Native American tribes, and landowners that may be affected by or otherwise have an interest in the projects. CBP will prepare environmental planning documents to evaluate potential environmental impacts and make those documents available to the public,” Enriquez wrote.
“Helpful comments are fact-based, include links to data or research and provide specific information concerning potential impacts to biological, cultural, and natural resources. If known, your response should include any state and local restrictions, permitting or other requirements that CBP should consider,” he noted.
Specifically, CBP is looking for answers to the following questions:
- Are you aware of threatened or endangered plant or animal species within the area of construction? If so, where?
- Are you aware of recreational activities that take place in the area of construction?
- Are you aware of possible impacts to businesses? Where are those businesses located?
- Are you aware of historical sites or areas of cultural significance located within the area of construction? If so, where?
- Do you foresee your day-to-day activities being impacted by the projects?
- Are you aware of any studies, data or other information available that would aid in the analysis of potential environmental impacts in the project areas?
- Do you have any recommendations for practices the construction contractor should follow to avoid or minimize impacts?
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is responsible for the oversight and management of the San Pedro River as the focal point of the 55,000-acre San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area and made some comments last year, as did the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
June Lowrey, BLM public information officer, said in response to questions, “At this time the BLM is evaluating the information that CBP provided so that we can make a determination whether a response is warranted.”