SIERRA VISTA — Ladies in western finery two-stepped and line-danced their way through a cowboy-themed evening Saturday while raising money for children.
The women gathered at Thunder Mountain Activity Center on Fort Huachuca for the 30th and final Sizzle, an event organized by the San Pedro Kiwanis as a fundraiser for Just Kids, Inc., a nonprofit that aims to enhance the lives of children in Cochise County through a number of projects.
“The Stocking Stuffer program is our biggest project,” said Crystal Madden, who co-chaired Sizzle with Nickie Dannels.
Through Stocking Stuffers, children in need are identified and provided gifts of clothing for Christmas with more than 800 children benefiting from the program last year.
“We’re very sad this is our last Sizzle, but we’re already planning other events,” Madden said. “This year’s theme was perfect for our last Sizzle. The band (Panic Station) was amazing and the dance floor was always full. Everyone said they had a fantastic time.”
After all expenses, the event raised over $30,000, said Madden, who added the community and ladies were “very generous.”
Billed as “A Ladies Night Out” charity fundraiser, 30 men from the community donate their time as waiters while ladies drink, dine, dance and bid on raffle items. Ninety-five percent of the tickets sold and close to 280 women attended the event.
Every year Sizzle delights the crowd with a surprise guest, with former Major League Baseball pitcher Curt Schilling as Saturday’s celebrity.
“My career has given me the ability to help other people,” Schilling said during an interview. “I think God put us on this earth to make a difference in people’s lives and baseball has afforded me that opportunity.”
Schilling helped the Philadelphia Phillies win the 1993 World Series and won the championships in 2001 with the Arizona Diamondbacks. In 2004 and 2007 Schilling was on the Boston Red Sox championship team. He retired in 2009 and now serves as an advocate for the Second Amendment.
Event emcees included Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels, Jeff Davenport and Tim Cervantes, with entertainment by DJ Scooter, Sierra Vista husband-wife duo Partners and Panic Station, a four piece band from Benson.
“This is my 11th Sizzle and every one of them has been a lot of fun,” said Candie Drouin, who handled the event advertising. “The cowboy theme, especially for our last Sizzle, is awesome. Everyone here tonight loves the band and they’re having a great time. We have a lot of creative people in our club and I’m looking forward to seeing what we come up with next year.”