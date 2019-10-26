SIERRA VISTA — Fry Pioneer Cemetery, established in 1919 by the Oliver Fry family, is a historic Sierra Vista landmark.
On Saturday morning, a group of volunteers gathered at the cemetery on North Seventh Street to place grave markers on previously unmarked grave sites, clean the property and construct a Gabion rock wall around an unprotected area of the cemetery.
“Today is National Make a Difference Day, and volunteers are here to help get the cemetery ready for its centennial celebration,” said Tim Doyle, president of the Sierra Vista Historical Society. “Churches are here working on the property, as well as Sunrise Rotary, City of Sierra Vista employees, the Historical Society and a number of community volunteers.”
For City employee Marty Jones, the cemetery holds special significance, as his aunt Lillian Fry is buried there.
“My Aunt Lillian was married to Erwin Fry, founder of the town, and brother to Oliver Fry who established the cemetery,” he said. “Because I have knowledge of the cemetery and family buried here, and an interest in its history, I wanted to help preserve it.”
Designated as a Pioneer Cemetery in 2005, the Historical Society did ground penetrating radar on surrounding property outside the Fry family burial plot where other people were buried in unmarked graves. Ninety-four-year-old Nacho Valenzuela and his uncle Serapio Valenzuela, Jr., who is now deceased, buried several people on the property outside of the Fry family cemetery.
The two men created a map with names of those buried there, which is now being used by members of the historical society to identify and mark as many graves as possible.
“We used Nacho’s map as a blueprint, but there are still several unknowns,” Doyle said.
This Saturday, which is All Souls’ Day, there will be a blessing of the graves by Fr. Greg Adolf as well as the 100th anniversary dedication ceremony of Fry Pioneer Cemetery at 3 p.m., he said.
Valenzuela’s daughter, Marta Messmer, has several relatives buried in the unmarked area.
“I’ve been out here with Marty (Doyle) helping to mark the graves every weekend since September,” she said. “It’s very fulfilling to see the work being done here. My dad will be coming for the blessing of the graves and the centennial dedication on Saturday. I know he’s going to be very pleased when he sees all that’s been accomplished here.”