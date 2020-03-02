HUACHUCA CITY — The design phase of a community garden planned for Huachuca City is now completed.
A fence, to be installed around a two-thirds-acre parcel north of the Huachuca City Public Library is the project’s next step before planting begins.
Members of nonprofit Huachuca City Community Garden (HCCG), LLC, hope to have plants in the ground around the first two weeks in April and produce ready for distribution by year’s end.
As part of a celebration of the garden’s progression, HCCG members organized a Blessing of the Land on Saturday, along with an update about the garden’s future. Presentations were held at the Huachuca City Senior Center, where more than 60 attendees gathered to learn how a $50,000 Legacy Foundation grant is being used for the project that will provide freshly grown produce to Huachuca City and Whetstone residents.
“We’ve completed the design phase and are now in the process of getting the production garden going once our fence is in place,” said Ann Aust, the nonprofit’s grant manager. “All fruits and vegetables raised in the garden will be given to the community free of charge.”
Land for the garden was provided by the town of Huachuca City through an intergovernmental agreement between the town and nonprofit. The two-thirds-acre space will be used for production and educational purposes, with the garden potentially expanding up to two acres over time, once more funding is available, Aust said.
The goal on the production side is to start with 10 raised beds that are 4 feet wide and 32 feet long, constructed of concrete blocks, along with two smaller beds with overhead arbors to support vines.
Aust said the entire project involves community participation at all levels.
“If you teach people how to garden, they can feed themselves,” she said. “Even though we will be giving food away, the educational aspect is another component of this project that we’re interested in.”
With the help of University of Arizona Cooperative Extension, the HCCG group learned about different funding sources to get the project started, starting with the Legacy Foundation grant, Aust noted.
Suzanne Harvey, director of the Huachuca City Library and Senior Center, also spoke at the meeting, expressing her excitement about the garden and its potential as a learning component for both children enrolled at Huachuca City School and adults.
She said the community will be involved in all aspects of developing the outdoor space, from providing input at its start, to planting, harvesting and assisting with maintenance. All existing trees and water-retention basins will be incorporated into the project’s site plan.
Harvey also praised the HCCG group’s early success with another garden that was located behind Mr. Shed, but has since been abandoned because of the high cost of water.
“They gave away 2,000 pounds of produce their first year of production,” said Harvey, who added that vegetables were provided to the community out of the town’s library. Plans are to distribute produce out of the library and senior center once production is underway.
Caleb Weaver of Borderlands Restoration L3C, a nonprofit based out of Patagonia, presented a design plan that featured a vision for developing the space at different stages.
In his presentation, he spoke about how such features as water flow, wind, sunlight and wildlife are included in the garden site.
“We wanted to incorporate as many different aspects of how to use the space correctly so we could maximize the benefits and minimize the hazards of the site,” he said.
While Weaver’s presentation included a one-year plan that incorporated both the production and teaching spaces, he noted that the project will start with production. As more funding becomes available, the teaching spaces will be developed.
“Originally, this grant was written for a two-year project where the first year would be production and the second year would be for teaching, but we only got one-year’s worth of funding,” he said, “While it’s still fantastic, it means we don’t have the funding for teaching spaces quite yet. So, hopefully that will be happening soon,” Weaver said. “We have plenty on our plate right now.”
A universally accessible raised pathway of decomposed granite is being planned, along with gates at different points. A waterline will deliver water from the library to the production space.
The project’s conceptual plan includes a pavilion and greenhouse in the teaching space, along with naturally harvested water throughout the teaching space. Pollinator gardens, benches, a composte station, 5,000-gallon water storage tank and a welcome sign are other features that the conceptual plan incorporates into the garden’s future.
He also spoke of an influx of water that will be coming into the site. In the northwestern corner of the library, a large amount of water that used to pool around the library is now being directed into the garden space.
“This could potentially be a pretty significant hazard during monsoon season,” he said. “One of the issues that is going to be addressed is what to do with that water,” said Weaver, who is proposing stepped basins and terraces to harvest the water and allow it to sink into the ground.
Weaver developed a similar design at Patagonia School, where harvested water from the school’s rooftop was used to create a beautifully designed demonstration garden.
In his concluding remarks, Weaver noted that the Huachuca City Community Garden project is about working together to teach the community how to sustain themselves and be good stewards of the land.
“I’m just really proud to be part of this group,” he said.
Following the presentations, Pastor Tina Squire of Sky Island Unitarian Universalist Church performed a “Blessing of the Land” in the new garden area.
“We are gathered here to celebrate new beginnings,” she said. “This is a place where those who came before us could celebrate the beauty of the land. This is a special place where in recent years beautiful trees have been planted with care and other trees have been planted to honor individuals. We will join with those who came before us to continue to create a beautiful, functional, natural space.”