BENSON — It’s time for “Celebrate the Arts!”, an annual show featuring the work of artists from all over Southeastern Arizona.
Now in its 11th year, the show is sponsored by the San Pedro River Arts Council, or SPRAC, with the exhibit on display through March at the Cochise College Benson Center, 1025 S. State Route 90.
“We have more than 250 pieces of art from 116 artists on display here,” said SPRAC President Linda Stacy, a Benson-area artist. “We’re exhibiting the work of artists from all over Cochise County as well as Pima, Graham and Santa Cruz counties. Southeastern Arizona has some incredibly talented artists, and it’s always exciting to display their work at our annual show.”
Bisbee artist Clement Scott judged the show on Friday and, now that the winning pieces have been announced, there will be a reception at the Cochise College Benson Center on Saturday from 1 until 3 p.m. The public is invited to attend the event where ribbons and cash prizes will be awarded to winning artists in each division.
“The reception is an opportunity for the public to see the exhibit, meet the artists, enjoy refreshments, buy raffle tickets for a chance to win great prizes and purchase artwork,” Stacy said. “We’re urging everyone to stop by and vote for your favorite piece of art in the ‘People’s Choice’ award. If you miss Saturday’s reception, the exhibit will be on display through March, so be sure to stop by and cast your vote.”
One of the exhibit’s more unique showstoppers is a metal-art youth division entry by Benson High School student Madysyn Basansky. “Chicken in Shining Armor” — a metal rendition of a rooster — is created out of silverware. Basansky’s rooster has fork prongs for feathers, spatula wings, and tail feathers of spoons, forks, spatula handles and other assorted silverware.
“Just about everyone who walks in here and sees Madysyn’s rooster comments on how creative it is, and several want to buy it,” said Lisa Standsury, a Sierra Vista artist who is the publicist for both the Huachuca Art Association and SPRAC.
But Brasansky’s rooster is not for sale. Nor is her first-place watercolor of a sea turtle.
Referring to the show as one of “Southeastern Arizona’s best-kept secrets,” Fred Ruth, an artist from Tucson who once lived in Pomerene, said he has been entering his work in the show since its start 11 years ago.
“I have three oils entered this year, and one of them, ‘Holy Mackerel,’ won best of division in the advanced category. I think this is always a really nice show and it gets better every year,” said Ruth, who visited the exhibit Friday after the judging.
Brain Goeglein of Benson has one oil painting and two pencils entered in the show.
“I’ve been painting since high school, stopped for awhile, then took it up again,” he said. “Fred (Ruth) is a friend of mine and has been like a mentor to me. He talked me into getting back into art, and I’m glad he did. Every year, I enjoy this show and the amazing talent we have in this area.”